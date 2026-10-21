Formula One Maintains Qatar And Abu Dhabi Race Dates Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Formula One's season-ending Grands Prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will proceed as scheduled, with motorsport authorities reaffirming plans for both races despite security concerns arising from conflict across the Middle East.

The confirmation keeps Qatar's event at Lusail International Circuit on November 27–29 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 4–6. The UAE race will conclude the 2026 championship, while organisers are continuing preparations for a four-day programme beginning on December 3.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), expressed confidence that the two events could take place, while acknowledging that conditions in the region remained unpredictable. Safety considerations would remain central to decisions affecting competitors, officials and other personnel.

Formula One president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali has also maintained that the championship intends to complete its published calendar. His position follows weeks of uncertainty over whether the final two rounds would require alternative arrangements because of regional hostilities.

The assurances are significant for teams facing complex freight and staffing commitments during the closing weeks of the season. They also provide greater clarity for spectators arranging flights, hotels and race tickets, although security developments could still require organisers to review their plans.

Abu Dhabi's promoters have continued to market the season finale alongside a programme of concerts and entertainment on Yas Island. Jennifer Lopez will headline the Friday After-Race Concert on December 4 at Etihad Live, joining singer-songwriter Alex Warren for two performances during the Grand Prix weekend.

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Ethara Live, the event organiser, said Lopez would present The JLo Show at the outdoor venue, previously known as Etihad Park. The performance forms part of the Yasalam entertainment programme, which combines live music with activities surrounding the Formula One race.

David Powell, chief portfolio and strategy officer at Ethara Live, said the selection reflected the organiser's intention to attract performers with appeal across different generations. The announcement completes the previously advertised Friday pairing, after Warren's participation was disclosed separately.

The concert programme starts on Thursday, December 3, with Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson. Imagine Dragons are scheduled for Saturday, December 5, while The Chainsmokers and The Script will perform on Sunday, December 6, the day of the Grand Prix.

Organisers have also announced an Andrea Bocelli performance on December 2 and an official after-party featuring Anyma on December 4. Other scheduled entertainment includes appearances by DJs Shimza, CamelPhat and Black Coffee at the circuit's 16/360 venue across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Admission to the After-Race Concerts is restricted to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Eligible spectators can purchase Golden Circle upgrades for closer access to the stage, subject to availability and the conditions attached to their race admission. Tickets and upgrades are offered through official event sales channels.

The organisers' published material confirms the ticket-holder restriction but does not establish that the advertised starting price of AED 745 applies to every ticket category or remains available. Prices depend on the selected package and availability at the time of purchase.

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On the sporting calendar, Abu Dhabi follows Qatar by one week, creating consecutive race weekends for teams travelling between the two Gulf venues. The Qatar event is scheduled for November 27–29, with Abu Dhabi's on-track Formula One sessions beginning on Friday, December 4.

Yas Marina's published timetable places the opening practice sessions on Friday, the final practice and qualifying on Saturday, and the race on Sunday, December 6. The circuit measures 5.281 kilometres, and the Grand Prix is scheduled to cover 58 laps over a race distance of 306.188 kilometres.

The championship's original 2026 schedule comprised 24 rounds, although regional conflict has already disrupted parts of the wider motorsport calendar. Officials have examined contingency options for affected events, making the latest assurances particularly important for the final stretch of the Formula One season.

The FIA oversees the sporting and safety framework for the championship, while Formula One manages the commercial calendar. Their continued support for the Gulf races does not amount to a guarantee against further changes if the security assessment deteriorates before the two scheduled events.

For concertgoers, the Friday programme will feature separate sets by Lopez and Warren rather than a joint performance. The Yasalam concerts take place at Etihad Live on Yas Island, while the racing is staged nearby at Yas Marina Circuit.