Egypt's Chemical And Fertiliser Exports To India Rise Sharply In January-August 2026
India became the third-largest destination for Egyptian chemical and fertiliser exports during the eight-month period, reflecting a sharp increase in bilateral trade in the sector, ET reported.
The rise represents an increase of USD 480 million in export value compared with the same period in 2025. However, the available data does not specify the contribution of individual products or distinguish between changes in export volumes and prices.
The figures cover the first eight months of 2026 and do not establish whether the growth rate will continue through the remainder of the year.
(KNN Bureau)
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