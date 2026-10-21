Egypt's Chemical And Fertiliser Exports To India Rise Sharply In January-August 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)Egypt's chemical and fertiliser exports to India rose 325 per cent year-on-year to USD 627 million during January-August 2026, from USD 147 million in the corresponding period last year, according to the Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council, as reported by Daily News Egypt.

India became the third-largest destination for Egyptian chemical and fertiliser exports during the eight-month period, reflecting a sharp increase in bilateral trade in the sector, ET reported.

The rise represents an increase of USD 480 million in export value compared with the same period in 2025. However, the available data does not specify the contribution of individual products or distinguish between changes in export volumes and prices.

The figures cover the first eight months of 2026 and do not establish whether the growth rate will continue through the remainder of the year.

(KNN Bureau)

