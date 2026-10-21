India, New Zealand Sign Moc For Electronic Exchange Of Trade Origin Data

MENAFN - KNN India)India and New Zealand have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to enable the electronic exchange of origin data for trade in goods under their Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which came into force on October 20, 2026.

The MoC was signed on October 19 by Vivek Chaturvedi, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and Christine Stevenson, Comptroller and Chief Executive of the New Zealand Customs Service (NZCS).

The arrangement provides for the advance electronic exchange of origin data between the customs authorities of the two countries. It is intended to improve information sharing, streamline customs processes and provide greater certainty to traders.

The electronic exchange mechanism is also expected to support the implementation of the FTA and help eligible businesses access the trade preferences available under the agreement.

(KNN Bureau)

