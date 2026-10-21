Dozens Of Sculptures Adorn Bondi Beach For 2026 Exhibition
The installations showcase diverse styles and materials, ranging from geometric abstraction to various representational forms. Notable works include Emma Anna's“DREAM_N” from Colombia and New South Wales, which evokes a giant Scrabble letter rack, and Andre Braun's“Surface Breach,” depicting a monumental hand emerging from the earth. Other featured artists and their works for 2026 include Tim Storrier AM (NSW),“Wayfarer”; David Doyle (NSW),“Kaaku-Kaakulinya Eternal Sentinels”; Ulan & Rachel (NSW),“The Guardians”; David Horton (NSW),“Peace”; Nenad Milovanovin (Serbia),“Support IV”; and Keizo Ushio (Japan),“Oushi Zokei – Enmusubi II.” Harrie Fasher (NSW) presents“Unveiling the Edges of the Sky.”
The exhibition will remain on view through November 2.We previously reported:
A 28ft-tall, 44ft-wide mirrored orb by Christopher Joshua Benton will debut at Art Basel Miami Beach 2026, featuring concerts and public programming.
Source: This Is Colossal
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