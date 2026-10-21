Andrew Edlin Gallery Explores Spirit Communication In Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) An exhibition atin Tribeca, New York, brings togetherwhose creations stem from spirit communication. Titled“Conduits of the Unseen: Women Artists Imagine Other Worlds,” the show highlights the potential of esoteric art to challenge established social structures.

Among the featured works are those by Paulina Peavey, whose“jewel-like visions” are displayed against cobalt-blue walls. Peavey attributed her art to Lacamo, a nonbinary spirit who began communicating with her in the 1930s and envisioned humanity's evolution toward“one-gender perfection.”

Curator Susan Aberth noted a common thread among the exhibition's artists during a lecture. She explained that their messages are intended to improve the world, with the spirits universally advocating for the elimination of patriarchy. Aberth also pointed out that Surrealist founder André Breton adapted the concept of“psychic automatism” from spiritualist women, a practice where artists suppress conscious control to allow unconscious thoughts to emerge freely. However, Breton reportedly“purged the metaphysical content completely from it,” reframing their practices as expressions of the individual psyche.

Source: Hyperallergic