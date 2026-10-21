Alicja Kwade Sculpture Removed Early From Art Basel Paris Due To Protests

MENAFN - USA Art News) A monumental sculpture byis being removed ahead of schedule from its public display in Paris. The artwork, installed as part of the public program for thefair, is located on, near the, the fair's venue. Kwade's Paris gallery,, confirmed in an email to ARTnews that the piece, which debuted today, will be taken down on Friday instead of Sunday.

Kwade explained the early removal to her nearly 100,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday. She stated,“Unfortunately, only on view today and tomorrow, as it has to be dismantled, along with other sculptures, because of the announced riots and people who simply want to resort to violence.” She added,“Protest is good, but why everything has to be smashed and destroyed is beyond... It certainly doesn't help the cause.”

The protests in Paris, described by The New York Times as“the most destructive riots in decades,” began as a student movement and expanded nationwide. According to the Interior Ministry, over half a million people marched across France on Saturday. While many demonstrations were peaceful, approximately 1,500 shops and numerous state symbols were vandalized, leading to more than 2,000 arrests. Local authorities have since imposed curfews.

Kwade's 2026 work, L'Élévation des Mondes (The Elevation of the Worlds), stands over 14 feet high. It consists of stacked spheres made from materials such as rainbow sandstone, black marble, and Carrara marble. According to a description on Mennour's website, the sculpture“explores questions of world order, power, colonization and humanity's attempt to construct systems that explain and organize reality.” It also evokes the Tower of Babel, symbolizing“the human desire to reach the stars and the inevitable failure of universal systems of order.” The materials themselves are described as“witnesses to immense natural catastrophes, tectonic processes, and millions or even billions of years of planetary history.”

Born in Poland in 1979, Kwade currently lives in Berlin. In addition to Mennour, she is represented by New York's 303 Gallery and Pace Gallery, Reykjavik's i8 Gallery, and Gallery OMR in Mexico City. Her art is featured in museum collections globally, including the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Yuz Museum in Shanghai. She was also part of significant international exhibitions, notably the 2017 Venice Biennale,“Viva Arte Viva,” curated by Christine Macel.

Other artworks on view at the same site include pieces by Simone Fattal, Carmen Herrera, Marcello Maloberti, Keita Miyazaki, Manfred Pernice, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Yinka Shonibare. Press representatives for Art Basel have not yet responded to inquiries from ARTnews regarding the potential early removal of these other works.

Source: ARTnews