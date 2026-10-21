Photographer Recounts Ordeal With Wikipedia Page Creation And Takedown

MENAFN - USA Art News) In, photographerdiscovered that apage had been created about her, prompting immediate skepticism from her mother regarding the platform's reliability. Kirsch, known for her work documenting music, nightlife, and alternative subcultures, noted the page's minimalist biography:“is an American photographer known for her work documenting music, nightlife and alternative subcultures. In, she published.”

Three months after its creation, Kirsch received an email from an individual operating a digital marketing company who informed her that the Wikipedia page had been removed due to insufficient information. The sender offered assistance in restoring the page. Despite finding the situation suspicious, Kirsch, intrigued by the potential for recognition, compiled a comprehensive biography and a list of links to articles about her work.

Further investigation by a friend revealed that the page's original creator was a man who primarily wrote Wikipedia entries for female artists.

Source: Hyperallergic