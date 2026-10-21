Frank Lloyd Wright's Only Planetarium Reopens After Six-Year Restoration

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theat, the sole planetarium designed by, has reopened following a. The sandy-colored concrete structure, completed in, had been closed due to building damage and a malfunctioning projection system.

Resident campus architect Jeff Baker of MCWB Architects spearheaded the restoration efforts. Baker noted the college's consistent interest in revitalizing the planetarium. He told Dezeen,“The college was always looking for an opportunity to restore the planetarium, knowing full well its potential to excite and inspire audiences of all ages as they get a glimpse into the heavens and the great genius of Frank Lloyd Wright.”

The exterior work included replacing the roof, waterproofing the building, and installing nearly 300 custom-designed tiles around its perimeter. Inside, the 60-seat theater underwent significant changes to reverse alterations made over 50 years. The team restored the original circular arrangement of the plywood and vinyl-upholstered seating, repainted walls, refurbished flooring, and updated the audio-visual technology.

Funding for the restoration included a grant from the J. Paul Getty Foundation. This project follows previous work on Waterdome, Wright's largest fountain, and the Annie Pfeiffer Chapel on the Florida campus. Wright began touring the 67-acre campus in May 1938, eventually completing 13 buildings there, creating the world's largest collection of his designs.

Jeremy Martin, president of Florida Southern College, stated,“Florida Southern has long been entrusted with preserving Frank Lloyd Wright's extraordinary vision. This restoration honors the history of this remarkable space while creating new opportunities for our students, visitors and the broader community.”

Source: Artnet News