French Students Target Monuments In Echo Of 1968 Protests

MENAFN - USA Art News) Student demonstrators inare incorporating public statues and culturally significant sites into their actions, mirroring tactics from the. These contemporary demonstrations address similar issues, including underresourced schools and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Earlier this month, protesters draped the Monument à la République in a white garment stating,“Neglected high schools, youth sacrificed.” This action denounced poor labor conditions, staff shortages, and grueling hours within the education system. On October 19, dozens of students from the École du Louvre, a higher education arts institution located in Paris's Louvre Palace, blocked the main entrance of the Louvre Museum. In Marseille, another group broke into Marseille City Hall and knocked a bust of Marianne to the floor.

Protesters have also dressed statues to reference other social movements. On October 17, organizers adorned a Marianne statue with a yellow vest reading,“ 2026: The police mutilates high schoolers.” This referenced the gilets jaunes (“yellow vests”) who protested rising fuel prices and citizens' plights from 2018 to 2020. This act underscored ongoing tensions between the public and police, who have reportedly arrested minors and injured hundreds of students since the current protests began. French rights groups and lawyers have accused police of inflicting“war-like injuries” on teenagers, citing incidents such as a 14-year-old boy being maimed by a tear gas grenade and others beaten with batons.

At the Place de la République, demonstrators streaked the eyes of allegorical maidens representing Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity with black tears. This suggested the country's detachment from the progressive principles fought for in the late 18th-century revolution. Student activists have also positioned their struggle as interconnected with others, for example, by placing a Palestinian flag and a yellow vest on a statue of Joan of Arc in Toulouse. Authorities swiftly removed these items, prompting online debate about the use of statues in political protests.

Explicit references to May 1968 have also appeared on banners and protest art. Slogans include playful riffs like“ Generation 67 brings you May 68” and warnings to French authorities such as,“If you screw us over (or pull a fast one on us), we will give you a May 68.” The subversion of historical monuments is a long-standing tactic in social and political mobilizations worldwide. During Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the United States and beyond, activists brought down or symbolically defaced statues of colonial and racist figures, including Christopher Columbus and King Leopold II. In Richmond, Virginia, a monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee was transformed by protesters through graffiti, performance, and projections.

We previously reported:

Widespread protests across France, driven by student and high-schooler demands, have disrupted the art world and led to strikes at art schools.

French students are in their third week of protests over education issues, leading to over 6,000 arrests and numerous injuries.

Source: Hyperallergic