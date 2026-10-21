Hannah O'leary Launches Independent African Art Advisory Firm

MENAFN - USA Art News) Former Sotheby's Head of Modern & Contemporary African Art Hannah O'Leary to Debut Independent Firm Hannah O'Leary Fine Art at 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London (Image: HOLFA Ltd)

Former Sotheby's executive debuts HOLFA at 1-54 London, offering private sales and advisory services for African art collectors.

Hannah O'Leary, former Senior Vice President and Head of Modern & Contemporary African Art at Sotheby's, has launched Hannah O'Leary Fine Art (HOLFA), an independent London-based firm specializing in private sales and advisory services for modern and contemporary African art.

The firm made its public debut at the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London, held October 15–18, 2026, as part of the 1-54 Presents program. O'Leary presented works by seven prominent African modernists: Skunder Boghossian of Ethiopia, Gerard Sekoto of South Africa, Sam Ntiro of Tanzania, Papa Ibra Tall of Senegal, Uzo Egonu of Nigeria, Kofi Antubam of Ghana, and Bertina Lopes of Mozambique.

“These are among the most significant African artists of the twentieth century,” O'Leary said, noting that their work engages with independence movements, Pan-Africanism, and global modernism. She also highlighted the limited international exposure some of these artists have received, despite their historical importance.

O'Leary has spent more than two decades helping develop the international market for modern and contemporary African art. She co-founded African art auctions at Bonhams in 2006 and joined Sotheby's in 2016 to establish and lead its Modern & Contemporary African Art department. During her tenure, she helped achieve more than 200 world auction records for African artists and oversaw some of the highest-grossing contemporary African art auctions.

HOLFA focuses on the secondary market, connecting collectors with works held in private collections, estates, and institutions. Its services include discreet private sales, auction advice, collection strategy, valuations, legacy planning, and advisory support for museums and foundations.

According to O'Leary, the firm aims to address the need for independent expertise and confidential transactions in a market where many works continue to change hands through auctions. HOLFA also seeks to support collectors across Africa and the diaspora by providing international market access and tailored advice.

Based in London, HOLFA serves private collectors, family offices, trusts, estates, and institutions worldwide.

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