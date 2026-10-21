Artfair Innsbruck To Honor German-Algerian Painter Bettina Heinen-Ayech

MENAFN - USA Art News) The exhibition will highlight the artist's independent approach to modern painting and her lifelong connection between Europe and North Africa.

The 30th anniversary edition of ARTfair Innsbruck in Austria will present a special tribute to Bettina Heinen-Ayech (1937–2020), a German-Algerian painter whose career spanned nearly seven decades. The exhibition will take place from October 23 to 25, 2026, at Olympiaworld Innsbruck.

The non-commercial, museum-style presentation will bring together works from different periods of Heinen-Ayech's career, highlighting her distinctive approach to landscape painting and her interpretations of European and North African environments. The exhibition is part of broader efforts to preserve and reassess the artist's legacy.

A Distinctive Approach to Modern Painting

Born in Solingen, Germany, in 1937, Heinen-Ayech developed an independent artistic path at a time when abstraction and conceptual art were gaining prominence in the international art world. Rather than abandoning recognizable subjects, she remained committed to painting directly from nature, developing an expressive visual language through color, movement, light, and atmosphere.

Plein-air painting became central to her practice. She worked extensively across Europe and North Africa, capturing landscapes and changing atmospheric conditions. Watercolor was among her preferred media, and she often used it on a large scale, exploring its transparency, fluidity, and expressive potential.

Her paintings combined close observation with personal interpretation. While her work retained recognizable subjects, her use of color and increasingly expressive brushwork gave her landscapes a distinctive character.







A Life Between Germany and Algeria

One of the defining decisions of Heinen-Ayech's life came in 1963, when she moved to Algeria with her husband, Abdelhamid Ayech, shortly after the country gained independence. She settled in Guelma, in northeastern Algeria, where she lived and worked for more than five decades.

Algeria became central to her artistic practice. Her paintings reflected a sustained engagement with the country's landscapes, light, and everyday life, shaped by years of personal experience rather than brief visits. At the same time, she maintained connections with European artistic circles, building a career across two cultural contexts.

In Algeria, she developed relationships with artists including Baya Mahieddine, M'hamed Issiakhem, and Mohammed Khadda. Her studio in Guelma also became a place of artistic exchange and encouragement for younger painters.

Institutional Recognition and a Lasting Legacy

Heinen-Ayech received significant recognition in Algeria during her lifetime. The National Museum of Fine Arts in Algiers organized major retrospectives of her work in 1993 and 2004, and the Cirta National Museum in Constantine presented another substantial retrospective in 2014. Her works also entered the collection of the National Museum of Fine Arts in Algiers.

Despite this institutional recognition, her work remains less familiar to many audiences in North America. Her career raises broader questions about how modern art history is written and how artists' visibility can be shaped by geography, gender, and their relationship to established cultural institutions.

Heinen-Ayech's artistic legacy offers an alternative perspective on twentieth-century modernity. Her work demonstrates that innovation in modern painting did not necessarily depend on rejecting representation. Instead, she continued to explore the expressive possibilities of landscape, color, and direct observation throughout her career.

Further Exhibition in Germany in 2027

The tribute in Innsbruck will be followed by an exhibition at the Kunstmuseum Schwaan in Germany, scheduled for January 16 through April 4, 2027. The presentation will explore different periods of Heinen-Ayech's artistic development and include selected works by Erwin Bowien and Amud Uwe Millies, artists associated with the Solingen artists' colony.

The Bettina Heinen-Ayech Foundation, established in 2022, works to preserve the artist's legacy and promote international artistic and cultural dialogue.

Exhibition Information

ARTfair Innsbruck - 30th Anniversary Edition

Special tribute to Bettina Heinen-Ayech

October 23–25, 2026

Olympiaworld Innsbruck, Olympiahalle

Olympiastraße 10, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria

Kunstmuseum Schwaan, Germany

January 16–April 4, 2027

Press contact: Dr. Haroun Ayech, Chairman of the Board, Bettina Heinen-Ayech Foundation.