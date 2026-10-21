Beyond Software: Superq Quantum Computing Advances A Full-Stack Vision For Quantum Supercomputing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. and may include paid advertisements.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. is developing an integrated quantum computing ecosystem that brings together software orchestration and modular hardware. Its Super OS(TM) operating system and Super Nova(TM) quantum computer are designed as complementary components of a broader full-stack approach to hybrid quantum computing. The strategy reflects a focus on connecting quantum and classical computing resources within flexible architectures intended to support enterprise, data center and defense applications.

As quantum computing advances toward practical applications, the opportunity extends beyond developing increasingly sophisticated algorithms. Bringing the technology into real-world environments also requires infrastructure capable of coordinating different computing resources, supporting specialized workloads and addressing deployment requirements.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is developing its technology around this broader challenge, pursuing a full-stack approach that pairs software with purpose-built quantum computing hardware. Through what it describes as its Full-Stack Quantum Supercomputing Matrix, the company is working to connect its operating system and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTQF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/QBTQF

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.