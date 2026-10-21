Biomednewsbreaks - VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA) Aims For Greater Precision In Cancer Therapy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA) is developing antibody-based cancer therapies designed to improve treatment selectivity and potentially reduce toxicity to healthy tissues. At the center of its strategy is the proprietary BiTAC (Bi-targeted Tumor-Associated Cytotoxicity) platform, which uses two complementary molecules designed to activate cancer-killing activity only when both recognize targets on the same tumor cell. The company is applying this approach to antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”) and T-cell engagers (“TCEs”), with a particular focus on solid tumors. VERAXA reported promising preclinical findings for its lead BiTAC-TCE program, including selective targeting of cells expressing both intended targets and improved safety alongside comparable efficacy to a conventional TCE in animal studies. The company is also developing complementary ADC technologies, including site-specific conjugation and tumor-selective payload-linker systems, in markets experiencing substantial projected growth.

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About VERAXA Biotech AG

VERAXA is building a premier engine for the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-based therapeutics, including bispecific T cell engagers, bispecific ADCs and other innovative formats. Powered by a suite of transformative technologies and guided by rigorous quality-by-design principles, VERAXA is rapidly advancing its pipeline of ADCs and proprietary BiTAC formats into clinical development and beyond. The company was founded on scientific breakthroughs made at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, a world-renowned institution known for pioneering life science research and cutting-edge technology. For regular updates about VERAXA Biotech, visit .

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