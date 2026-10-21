Ainewsbreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Expands Overwatch Strategy Across Drone Manufacturers, Government Markets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) is developing a network-based approach to GPS-denied positioning through its Overwatch Positioning Network, a service designed to provide drone location data when satellite navigation is jammed, spoofed or unavailable. Launched in August 2026, Overwatch processes existing aircraft telemetry in secure data centers and returns latitude, longitude and time in approximately one-third of a second, without requiring additional onboard hardware or software. The company aims to make the technology scalable across large drone fleets by shifting computational requirements from individual aircraft to centralized infrastructure, with potential subscription models based on connected drones or government-wide deployments. SPARC AI has invited Ukrainian drone manufacturers to connect to the network as part of its planned rollout and is pursuing opportunities with European drone manufacturers and U.S. federal and public safety agencies under the leadership of its federal sales director, Darren Wolfe.

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About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving for assured positioning in GNSS-denied environments. Its flagship product, Overwatch, is a platform that ingests telemetry from drones and other systems and platforms and returns absolute latitude and longitude - no onboard software, no edge hardware, and no reliance on GPS. Delivered as a stateless service, Overwatch gives commercial and defense operators dependable positioning enabling navigation and geospatial intelligence wherever satellite signals are jammed, spoofed, or unavailable.

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