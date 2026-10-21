Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: MOB) Targets Growing Drone And Robotics Market With Cybersecure Technology Portfolio

Mobilicom provides integrated cybersecure hardware and software solutions for defense and commercial drones, robotics and autonomous systems. Its technologies are designed to support mission-critical communications, reliable connectivity and protection against electronic interference and cyber threats. The recent launch of the SwarmiX family expands Mobilicom's portfolio with high-throughput mesh communications designed for coordinated drones and robotic fleets.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

As defense organizations and commercial operators expand their use of unmanned systems, the technologies that keep these platforms connected, secure and operational are becoming increasingly important. Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB) addresses these needs through an integrated portfolio of cybersecurity, software and hardware designed for drones, robotics and other autonomous platforms operating in demanding environments.

The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) developing unmanned platforms for applications where reliable communications and system resilience are essential. Its solutions address several core requirements of autonomous operations, including secure data transmission, robust connectivity and protection against cyber threats and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MOB are available in the company's newsroom at nnw/MOB

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