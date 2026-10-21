Rashid Shines As Afghanistan Sweep Past Bangladesh Into Tri-Series Final

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in their second match of the one-day international tri-series, also featuring Zimbabwe, to secure a place in the final.

The match was played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, but were bowled out for 160 in 41.2 overs.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan claimed four wickets, while Azmatullah Omarzai and Yamin Ahmadzai took two wickets each. Bilal Sami also picked up one wicket.

In reply, Afghanistan chased down the 161-run target in the 36th over, losing just three wickets to seal a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

Rahmat Shah top-scored for Afghanistan with 67 runs, while Hashmatullah Shahidi contributed 36 and Ibrahim Zadran scored 34.

Afghanistan had also defeated Zimbabwe in their opening match of the tournament.

The final is scheduled to be played on October 23 between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

sa