HEC Paris-Qatar Foundation Partnership Builds Bridges Between Qatar And France

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Educational partnerships between Qatar and France are helping develop globally minded leaders, strengthen professional networks and turn business knowledge into opportunities for innovation and economic growth, HEC Paris alumnus Salman Shaban has told Gulf Times.

Shaban said the partnership between HEC Paris and Qatar Foundation showed how executive education could strengthen bilateral relations by bringing together professionals from different cultures and backgrounds to exchange ideas and apply their business knowledge.

“It is one of the most practical and impactful ways to strengthen ties between two countries, because it builds relationships, tolerance and diversity between people, cultures and countries,” he said.

He added that the partnership's impact extends beyond the classroom, with graduates carrying their experience, knowledge, and professional networks into their organisations and communities in Qatar, France, and beyond.

“The real impact comes after graduation,” Shaban said, describing alumni as an important link between education and economic development.

Shaban, who received the inaugural Qatar Foundation Alumni Mentorship Award while representing HEC Paris, said the recognition reinforced his belief that professional success should be accompanied by a commitment to helping others reach their potential.

“Education is about impacting others reach their potential, while meeting your professional milestones,” he said.

He highlighted Qatar Foundation's international alumni network, which has enabled him to build relationships through events in cities including Paris, Singapore, Dubai, Doha, Shanghai, London and Boston.

These connections, he said, have helped encourage cross-border collaboration and provided opportunities to discuss executive education, impact leadership and sustainable business on international platforms.

Shaban said Qatar Foundation's ability to bring universities, businesses, alumni and communities together created an environment in which knowledge could develop into practical partnerships and new opportunities.

His work with HEC Paris as a Selection Committee member, Capstone Advisor, and Capstone Jury member has also shaped his understanding of the qualities future leaders need.

“The first is adaptability, because markets and technologies change quickly. The second is cross-cultural fluency: the ability to work with people from different backgrounds and build trust across borders,” he said.

He added that leaders also need a commitment to sustainable and responsible business, the confidence to turn ideas into action, and the humility to keep learning.

Beyond leadership development, Shaban said the HEC Paris–Qatar Foundation partnership could help Qatar diversify its economy by connecting learners with research centres, entrepreneurs, innovators and opportunities for mentorship and incubation.

He said he had seen alumni collaborate to establish businesses, develop technologies, explore international markets and introduce new concepts to Qatar.

He added that such outcomes demonstrated how professional education and strong networks can support private-sector development and entrepreneurship.

“When you join HEC Paris in Qatar, you become part of something larger than a business school,” Shaban said.

As Qatar continues to invest in innovation and diversify its economy, he said, the value of educational partnerships lies not only in the qualifications they provide but also in the people, ideas, and ventures they help bring together.

HEC Paris Qatar Foundation bilateral relations