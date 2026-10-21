Galal El-Hamamsy: The Journalist Who Helped Shape Modern Egyptian Media

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Egyptian journalist Galal El-Din El-Hamamsy helped shape modern Arab journalism through his pioneering work in newspaper publishing, news agency development and media education. His career, marked by bold political commentary and a commitment to press freedom, is the focus of the latest instalment of the Qatar Press Centre (QPC)'s series on pioneers of Arab journalism.

From leading major Egyptian newspapers to helping establish the Middle East News Agency (Mena) and laying the foundations for academic journalism education at Cairo University, El-Hamamsy left a lasting imprint on the profession and generations of journalists.

Born in Damietta on July 1, 1913, El-Hamamsy grew up in a culturally rich household. His father, Mohamed Kamel El-Hamamsy, was a poet and literary figure who served as an adviser to the“Prince of Poets”, Ahmed Shawqi. The family's extensive library helped nurture his early passion for writing.

He began his journalistic career as a sports editor for Kawkab al-Sharq in 1929, while still at secondary school. Despite graduating in architecture from Cairo University in 1939, journalism remained his principal calling.

His breakthrough came in 1937, when Rose al-Yusuf magazine selected him to accompany a Wafd Party delegation to London to cover its activities. He subsequently joined Dar al-Hilal, working for Al-Musawwar, before moving to Al-Masry, where he demonstrated an innovative approach to newspaper design, drawing on his engineering background.

He founded Al-Usbu' magazine in 1946 and later became editor-in-chief of Al-Zaman and Akhbar al-Youm, among other publications.

El-Hamamsy's career was closely intertwined with Egypt's political life. A member of the Wafd Party, he was elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 1942. His political allegiance subsequently shifted towards Makram Ebeid, a prominent Wafd dissident.

His involvement in publishing The Black Book, which alleged corruption and abuse of power by then-prime minister Mustafa El-Nahas, led to his arrest and imprisonment until 1944.

Following his release, he continued his political and journalistic work, building a reputation for tackling contentious public issues.

One of his most significant contributions was helping establish the Middle East News Agency. He served as its chairman from 1955 to 1959, overseeing efforts to build its professional infrastructure and establish it as Egypt's first national news agency. The agency later played a key role in covering major events, including the Suez Crisis.

Returning to Akhbar al-Youm as editor-in-chief in 1959, he gained widespread recognition for his column“Smoke in the Air” (Dukhan fi al-Hawa), which addressed public affairs and controversial issues.

His opposition to press nationalisation in the early 1960s led to his dismissal and prompted him to enter academia. In 1962, he joined the American University in Cairo as a journalism professor and head of its publications department.

He later returned to the press, working with Al-Akhbar and Al-Ahram, where he helped establish a department for journalistic studies.

El-Hamamsy played a key role in establishing Cairo University's Institute of Media in 1971, helping lay the foundations for academic journalism education. He taught its early students and launched the university newspaper Sawt to bridge classroom learning and professional practice.

His books, including The News Reporter, The Newsroom, News Agencies, Newspaper Management and The Ideal Newspaper, became valuable resources for journalism education across the Arab world. His political writings also addressed democracy and public affairs.

Known for combining literary expression with investigative rigour, El-Hamamsy emphasised documentation, accuracy and the media's responsibility to uncover the truth.

He died on January 20, 1988, following a heart attack while exercising. His legacy endures through his writings, institutional contributions and influence on modern Egyptian and Arab journalism.

QPC Middle East News Agency academic journalism