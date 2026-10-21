Belgium, Qatar Share Openness And Dialogue To Strengthen Global Security: Belgian Interior Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Belgium shares with Qatar a common vision that openness, dialogue and international co-operation are essential to safeguard global security and prosperity, noted Belgian Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin.

Addressing the Global Security Forum, 2026 Wednesday, Minister Quintin highlighted the strategic importance of closer co-operation between the two countries, stressing“international connectivity must be protected rather than restricted in response to growing geopolitical tensions and transnational security threats."

Quintin described Doha as an important platform for dialogue, especially as international tensions make diplomatic engagement increasingly challenging.

He stated:“Qatar's ability to keep channels of communication open is invaluable. And in today's international context, it is more necessary than ever.”

Drawing parallels between the two countries, Quintin noted that although Belgium and Qatar occupy different geographical positions, both derive significant economic and strategic benefits from their openness to the world.

He explained: "Belgium serves as a major European and international crossroad, with the Port of Antwerp, Brussels Airport and the presence of European Union institutions and Nato headquarters reinforcing its global connectivity. Qatar, meanwhile, occupies a strategic position linking East and West, at the heart of a region vital to international trade and security.”

The minister said this connectivity is a major source of strength for both countries but also exposes them to increasingly complex security risks,

“The port infrastructure that supports our economy is also exploited by international drug trafficking networks. The digital technologies that bring our citizens closer together are misused by cybercriminals, by terrorist networks and by those who spread hatred. The trade routes that foster exchange can also be used by criminal organisations and human trafficking networks,” he said.

“Criminal networks”, he warned,“have become adept at exploiting cross-border connections, adapting rapidly and taking advantage of gaps in national security systems.”

“Our responses must therefore evolve just as fast, and there is the need for stronger international co-ordination to counter threats that transcend national borders," continued the minister.

The Belgian minister also pointed to the complementary strengths of the two countries, with Belgium drawing on its ties with the European Union and Nato, while Qatar continues to build strategic partnerships and play a recognised role in international mediation.

Despite their different international alignments and geographical circumstances, Quintin said, Qatar and Belgium share a commitment to dialogue, respect for international law, multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Quintin also cautioned against the temptation for countries to turn inward in response to geopolitical instability and emerging threats.“Turning inward does not necessarily make us safer. On the contrary, isolation makes us more vulnerable,” he underlined.

“We need a balanced approach that preserves international openness while strengthening the systems to protect it. This requires enhanced information sharing between intelligence and police services, improved operational co-ordination, stronger protection of critical infrastructure and joint action against the financial networks that sustain organised crime,” he stressed.

He underscored that international partnerships must translate into practical outcomes, reinforcing the importance of closer bilateral engagement between Belgium and Qatar in addressing shared security challenges.

“For both countries, whose prosperity depends significantly on international trade, the freedom and security of navigation also remain essential principles that require continued international co-operation and protection,” he highlighted.

“No country, regardless of its size or influence, can effectively confront today's cross-border threats in isolation. The real question is not how to protect ourselves from the world, but how to build a safer world together,” added the minister.

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