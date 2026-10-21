The Terrain Of War And The Expanse Of Peace

MENAFN - Gulf Times)



Yemen has lived with history, and history has broken its teeth on Yemen. Rome tried. In 26 BCE Augustus sent Aelius Gallus, his prefect of Egypt, with 10,000 men into the land the ancients already called Arabia Felix - Fortunate Arabia, for its incense and its rains. Misled by a Nabataean guide, wasted by thirst and fever, the column reached the walls of Marib and turned back; Strabo, the general's friend, recorded that the greater part of the force was lost, to sickness rather than to arms.

The Ottomans tried twice: from 1538, when Hadım Suleiman Pasha seized Aden, through Ozdemir Pasha's capture of Sanaa in 1547, until the Zaydi imams drove them out a century later; and again from 1872, under Ahmed Muhtar Pasha, until 1918. Of 80,000 soldiers sent from Egypt in the first decade, the chroniclers say, 7,000 came home. Anatolia still sings the lament those campaigns bequeathed, the Yemen Turkusu:“That is Yemen, its rose is the meadow; those who go do not return - why, I wonder?”

Not an anthem - something heavier: a nation's grief set to a tune. Nasser tried. He sent a company to Yemen in September 1962 and, by his own admission, ended up reinforcing it with 70,000 men; by 1967 he was calling it his Vietnam - having meant, among other things, to settle in Aden the account Britain had opened at Suez in 1956.

And the towering founder of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman, who in 1934 sent Prince Faisal down the Tihama to take Hodeidah while Prince Saud's column starved in the highlands, preferred the Treaty of Taif that May to a march on Sanaa, and is remembered for cautioning his sons against ever entering those mountains again. Yemen, like Afghanistan, is fortress terrain. Hardiness is bred in the bone of its people.

Yet the fortress has been better at keeping others out than at carrying its own people forward. When Carsten Niebuhr, sole survivor of the Danish king's expedition, climbed from Mocha to Sanaa in the summer of 1763, he mapped a governed country whose port had given coffee its name - a map that served Europe for two centuries. Since then, through the internecine quarrels of tribe, sect and region, Yemen has slid backwards, failing, despite a geography of rare strategic value, to find a modernising anchor and latch on to the phases of progress that lifted its neighbours.

Where Yemenis found that anchor, they flourished - abroad. Saudi Arabia was the grand opportunity: the great construction and banking houses of Jeddah were raised by sons of Hadhramaut, and from the Swahili coast to Hyderabad, Java and Singapore the Hadhrami trading communities remain among the most dynamic on the Indian Ocean rim. But success was in exile.

At home, tribal culture and sectarian bias kept Yemen out of the Gulf Cooperation Council, on whose agenda its membership has stood, in one form or another, for most of the Council's existence: a formal bid in 1996, a seat at a few committees since 2001, full membership never. The fingers of blame point in all directions. All the protagonists were culprits of omission, and none more than the Yemenis themselves.

With every crisis, arriving with monsoon regularity, the ditches were dug deeper, and the present one threatens to dig deepest of all. The truce of 2022 broke in July: a Saudi strike on the runway at Sanaa to keep an Iranian aircraft out; a Houthi missile at a Saudi airport; a declared“blockade” of Saudi shipping; a Houthi sweep down the Red Sea coast toward the Bab al-Mandab; and then, this month, missiles into King Khalid Airport in Riyadh - 13 dead in a hall full of pilgrims - Aramco's headquarters struck, schools shuttered, Saudi jets over Sanaa again, Egypt offering to defend the kingdom and Washington weighing its bombers. Here are the facts. Neither Saudi Arabia nor the Houthis are going anywhere. Neither can conquer the other; neither can absorb or assimilate the other. Can Riyadh garrison mountains that broke Rome, bled the Porte and swallowed Nasser's best divisions? Can Sanaa's missiles buy what Sanaa's treasury cannot - bread, work, a future? Can either prosper in the other's ruin?

The Houthis now field, by the UN experts' count, more than 10 times the fighters they had in 2015; the kingdom holds the wealth, the skies and the alliances. They can continue the folly of the days that brought us here, or take the short cut to the negotiating table, where this conflict will end in any case. If the past is toxic and the present tragic, what is left is the future.

Two young men hold it. Mohammed bin Salman is forty-one; Abdul-Malik al-Houthi is in his forties. Their careers as rulers are contemporaneous - Sanaa fell to one in September 2014, the Saudi defence ministry to the other four months later - and not dissimilar in the drama of their initiatives or in their errors of rule. Both have kept iron grips on their realms. One lifted a vast society, in a few short years, out of the austerity of centuries. The other upended a chronically broken order, holds the ground on which seven or eight in 10 of Yemen's forty-odd million live, and turned motley tribal levies into a formidable asymmetric force. They can seek further methods of mutual destruction, or they can sober up and seek mutual development. The terrain of war and the expanse of peace are theirs to choose.

Let no one say the choice is Tehran's. Iran does not dictate to the Yemenis - a former American ambassador to Riyadh concedes as much - and Saudi Arabia has stature enough to chart its own course. Both nations watch with deep wariness the fantastical design, announced in Jerusalem in September 2025, of an Israel as“super-Sparta” bestriding the region; both know the Palestinian wound is festering and infectious and must be healed; both stand to gain from equitable relations with Iran and with the superpowers alike.

Almost no war achieves its intended purpose. War is a hydra; strike off one head and two grow back; and it is a gamble who the last man standing will be - or whether there will be two, limping to the same table they could have reached upright. Herodotus, the father of history, gave the line to Croesus:“In peace, sons bury their fathers; in war, fathers bury their sons.” Mohammed bin Salman has said as much himself. Asked in May 2017 why he did not simply march on Sanaa, he answered that it could be done in days, but not at the price in lives it would exact; four years later he called the Houthis Arabs who would, in the end,“have to work with their brothers.” He was right then. Let him, and let the man in Sanaa, be right now. The rank that endures bears no rancour; the glory that lasts is never seized in anger.

Jamil Mroue is a Lebanese writer and analyst. He was publisher and editor-in-chief of The Daily Star, Beirut, and editor-in-chief of Al Hayat, London.