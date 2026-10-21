Badr Pact To Create Synergy In Defence Manufacturing, R&D, Training

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In a step that reflects the commitment to strengthening joint co-operation and developing strategic partnerships, the joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the multilateral 'Badr' project was signed Wednesday in Doha between Qatar's Ministry of Defence, the Indonesian Ministry of Defence, the Pakistani Ministry of Defence, and the Turkish Ministry of Defence, the Defence Industrial Production Organisation in Pakistan, and the Presidency of Defence Industries under the Turkish Presidency.

The signing of the MoU was attended by His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani, Minister of Defence of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of National Defence of Turkiye Yasar Guler, Deputy Minister of Defence for Logistics and Defence Industries and Technology Affairs of Indonesia Marshal Yusuf Jauhari, and Head of Turkiye's Defense Industry Agency (SSB) Prof Haluk Gorgun.

The MoU aims to foster co-operation in the field of defence manufacturing, enhance defence capabilities among the four countries, and promote collaboration in technical defence training, as well as in research and development areas, thereby contributing to the creation of solutions and industries worthy of the evolution of modern defences.

The MoU was named 'Badr', referring to the full moon, to signify how the four nations complement one another through this agreement, given its immense importance in terms of both defence and the economy.

This MoU holds significant economic importance for the signatory countries, as it will leverage each country's capabilities in the field of defence manufacturing, achieving co-operation, integration, and the development of defence industry capacities, thereby meeting the needs of allied and friendly countries.

This MoU will also contribute to broadening the horizons for defence co-operation among the participating nations, fostering the development of their relations within the defence industry sector, and strengthening multilateral co-operation, thereby supporting security and stability and achieving shared objectives. Other friendly nations may join the MoU, in accordance with criteria agreed upon by the four countries.

Badr defence manufacturing economy