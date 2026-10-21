Cabinet Approves Draft Law On Adopting State Budget For 2027

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday. Following the meeting, His Excellency the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi, stated that at the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the talks between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to Qatar, which concluded Wednesday.

The Cabinet affirmed that the French president's visit and the fruitful talks held during it, which focused on bilateral co-operation and the strategic partnership between the two countries, ways to strengthen and develop these relations at various levels, particularly in the economic, investment, security and defence fields, as well as developments in the region, together with the atmosphere of friendship that prevailed throughout the visit and the meetings held during it, had taken the historic relations between the two friendly countries to a new stage. This was marked by a firmly established strategic partnership, expanded mutual investments and enhanced co-operation across various fields.

The visit also contributed to deepening mutual understanding and joint co-ordination on various issues, serving the interests of both countries and their peoples and promoting development, security, stability and peace in the region and the world.

The Cabinet also welcomed the outcomes of the ninth meeting of the Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee, held in Doha on Monday and co-chaired by HH the Amir and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong.

The joint statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting reflected the progress in relations between the two friendly countries and their shared commitment to elevating these relations to the level of a strategic partnership. The Cabinet also commended the participation of HH the Amir in the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held earlier this month in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet expressed its hope that the summit's outcomes would contribute to strengthening co-operation among Asian countries and enhancing opportunities for development and progress for their peoples.

The Cabinet also commended the meetings held between HH the Amir and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the sidelines of the summit. The meetings reflected a shared desire to further strengthen Qatar's relations with both friendly countries and expand co-operation across various fields.

The Cabinet then reviewed the topics on its agenda and approved a draft law adopting the state's general budget for fiscal year 2027 and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

The Cabinet also approved a draft Cabinet Decision issuing the Implementing Regulation of Law No. 11 of 2026 on the Owners' Association. The draft Decision, prepared by the Ministry of Municipality in co-ordination with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, aims to complete the framework for implementing the law by establishing the procedures and controls necessary to apply its provisions.

The Cabinet approved a draft MoU on police co-operation between the Ministry of Interior of Qatar and the Federal Police of Belgium; a draft MoU on co-operation in the field of energy between Qatar and Saudi Arabia; and a draft MoU on twinning between Doha Municipality and Cairo Governorate in Egypt.

Concluding its meeting, the Cabinet reviewed the 2024 and 2025 annual reports on the work of the National Traffic Safety Committee; a report on the outcomes of HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change's participation in Oman Climate Week (Muscat - September 2026); and a report on the outcomes of HE the Minister of Justice's participation in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (Abu Dhabi - September/October 2026).

Amiri Diwan Cabinet Emmanuel Macron