Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 22-24, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Yet another weekend is almost upon us and there is lots happening in and around Doha.

For those of you who would like to witness the latest innovations in field of security, head to DECC where Milipol is ongoing. Meanwhile for others there is musical concert, a pink walk and a junior badminton championship.

This weekend also sees the opening of Lusail Winter Wonderland.

Read on to know more.

Milipol Qatar 2026

Until October 22, 2026

Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre, DECC

Milipol Qatar is the leading international event in the Middle East, that brings together experts, decision-makers, and specialists from around the world to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in the fields of security and defense.

Apart from featuring cutting-edge firearms, forensic machines, robots and communication systems, the venue will also host an elite physical challenge championship at Hall 5 of the venue.

Marilyne Naaman Concert October 22, 2026; 8pm onwards

Al Mayassa Theater, Qatar National Convention Centre

The Qatar National Convention Centre will host an unforgettable evening of captivating melodies and heartfelt performances by Marilyne Naaman.

Lebanese singer and actress Naaman promises a night of amazing performances and captivating entertainment at one of Qatar's most iconic venues.

No age restriction. Tickets are priced from QR290 and can be purchased here.

First Qatar Junior International Series 2026 - Badminton Until October 24, 2026

Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Discover the rising stars of badminton as young athletes compete in Qatar, showcasing agility, precision, and passion in exciting court battles.

Lusail Winter Wonderland Starts October 22, 2026

Al Maha Island

Roller coasters, giant ferris wheels and many more thrill rides, along with live shows, festive lights and global food trucks reopen their doors at Lusail Winter Wonderland on Al Maha Island.

There is live entertainment and colourful parades for those who prefer to spend an evening outdoors in a festive environment.

Tickets are priced from QR75 with entry for toddlers free. For more details, click here.

Silent Sky – by Lauren Gundersen

Until October 23, 2026 | 7:30pm onwards

The Doha Players, Community Theatre Group

Silent Sky, by Lauren Gunderson, tells the inspiring true story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, who worked at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s as one of the women known as“computers”.

This evening performance is recommended for audiences aged 10 and above.

Tickets starts from QR20 and can be purchsed here

Pink Walk 2026 October 24, 2026 | 4pm onwards

Aspire Park

Join women from different walks of life at Aspire Park for Pink Walk to raise breast cancer awareness and promote healthier living.

Click this link for more info

Navigating the Seas of Qatar

October 24, 2026 | English: 12pm-12:45pm; Arabic: 2:30pm-3:15pm

National Museum of Qatar

This guided tour for ages 8 and above will reveal the seafaring skills and traditions that once shaped life across the Arabian Gulf.

Participants will discover how sailors, pearl divers and traders navigated the waters long before modern technology, while exploring traditional dhows and learning about maritime traditions that shaped Qatar's history.

The tour will also introduce participants to traditional navigation tools, including the kamal and compass, and explore the maritime connections and pearl diving routes that linked communities across the Gulf.

The sessions are free to attend, with no registration required

Drawtastic

October 24, 2026 | 4-6pm

Mathaf's Manara Art studio

This is an interactive, fun-filled art session where creativity knows no limits. Experience the freedom of expression at Drawtastic-a "no rules" zone where it's just you, your imagination, and a model waiting to be brought to life in any medium or style you choose.

Register for Drawtastic here