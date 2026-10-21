Qatar Joins UN-Backed Talks In Geneva To Advance Peace Efforts In Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has participated in the Sixth Consultative Meeting on Enhancing Coordination of Peace Initiatives and Efforts in Sudan, which opened in Geneva on Wednesday under the auspices of the United Nations.

The meeting brought together 27 international and regional delegations to discuss efforts to secure a ceasefire and coordinate humanitarian relief operations in Sudan.

Qatar's delegation was headed by HE Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi.

The meeting is part of broader international efforts to support peaceful solutions to the conflict in Sudan and strengthen coordination among the parties concerned.

Participants are seeking to advance initiatives that could help restore security and stability in the country, amid continued efforts to address the conflict's humanitarian consequences.