Joint Statement Between The State Of Qatar And The French Republic On The Occasion Of President Emmanuel Macron's Visit To Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In light of the deep-rooted historical relations and ever-evolving cooperation between the State of Qatar and the French Republic, His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, paid a state visit to Doha from 20 to 21 October 2026.

The in-depth discussions between His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, reflected the strength and enduring nature of bilateral relations and the mutual trust that characterises them.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their historic partnership and intensifying cooperation in defence, security, energy, economic affairs, and academic and cultural exchanges, alongside close political and diplomatic coordination.

They welcomed the fourth edition of the bilateral strategic dialogue, held on the margins of the state visit and co-chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and His Excellency Mr. Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic.

Regional and International Situation The two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments concerning several regional and international issues, particularly the escalation in the region, ways to de-escalate tensions, ensure freedom of navigation and energy security, and ultimately achieve sustainable peace through dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful means.

Against the backdrop of highly sensitive security and geopolitical developments unfolding in the region, the French President recalled France's absolute solidarity with the State of Qatar.

The two leaders condemned Iranian military attacks against countries in the region which constitute a serious breach of international law. They reaffirmed their longstanding support for all efforts aimed at reaching a diplomatic solution to permanently address the threats posed by Iran, and in particular to ensure verifiably the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

The French President praised Qatar's mediation efforts to this end. They reaffirmed the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz without constraints or fees and expressed their support for efforts aimed at achieving this objective.

They also reaffirmed their continued work with their international partners to promote regional and international security and stability, agreeing to intensify consultations and coordinate joint diplomatic efforts to contain tensions and de-escalate, particularly in light of the challenges facing the region.

In this context, the State of Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to its role as a reliable partner in supporting global energy security and the stability of energy supplies. The two leaders commended their distinguished cooperation on regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving peace and lasting stability in the Middle East.

They reaffirmed their support for the two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state living side by side with Israel in peace and security, in line with the New York Declaration.

France and Qatar reiterated their opposition to any annexation of the West Bank and called for an end to Israeli settlement policies and settler violence. They expressed their support for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 and the comprehensive plan put forward by His Excellency President Trump, President of the United States of America, to end the conflict in Gaza, and stressed the need for all parties to fulfil all their obligations under the relevant agreements and frameworks, including the implementation of the ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces in accordance with the agreed arrangements, and the urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza without conditions or restrictions.

They also expressed their support for the holding of Palestinian elections. Regarding Lebanon, France and Qatar reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the stability and sovereignty of the country, as they have been doing consistently as members of the Quintet committee. In this regard, the two countries stated that the upcoming end of UNIFIL's mandate must not create a security vacuum, which could destabilize the country and the entire region.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining an international presence and support to the Lebanese authorities and Lebanese Armed Forces, in view of implementing UNSCR1701, on which any lasting solution must be based.

The two countries reiterated their support to the Trilateral Framework Agreement and its full implementation by all parties, in order to move towards the restoration of Lebanese authorities' sovereignty all over the territory, the disarmament of Hezbollah and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon. France and Qatar also highlighted the importance of reforms, particularly economic and financial ones, and reaffirmed their intention to continue providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population, which has been severely affected.

Qatar and France affirmed their continued cooperation in support of stability in Libya, Syria, Sudan, the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes region and Yemen, support for the UN-led political processes, and efforts to advance a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

On Syria, they reaffirmed their willingness to work together to support projects that contribute to the stabilisation and economic recovery of Syria, in close cooperation with the Syrian authorities.

They underscored the importance of strengthening equitable and strategic partnerships with African countries, contributing to the sustainable development of the African continent, and cooperating in various areas of mutual benefit in partnership with African countries.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council by fostering further structured cooperation. Qatar and France reaffirmed that the fight against terrorism remains a central pillar of bilateral cooperation and emphasised the importance of continued collaboration to prevent and counter terrorism, safeguard their citizens, and address evolving security threats that transcend national borders.

They also agreed to deepen cooperation in cybersecurity and in combating terrorism, violent extremism, and illicit financial flows, recognising the need for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to addressing shared security challenges.

An Enhanced Defence and Security Partnership to Tackle Growing Challenges Both sides agreed to strengthen their defence capabilities through expanded military cooperation, including between their land forces, marking a new chapter in the Qatar–France military partnership.

A Letter of Intent was signed today to select KNDS France and John Cockerill Defense to modernise the Qatar Amiri Land Forces. The two sides aim to conclude the remaining negotiations soon. Qatar expressed its appreciation for the deployment of air defense capabilities and its interest in further cooperation in this domain. The Rafale, operated by both countries, remains a key pillar of air–force cooperation and interoperability and will be further strengthened through enhanced capabilities for the Qatar Amiri Air Force to address growing threats.

They underscored that their defence cooperation culminated in the signing of a Letter of Intent on defence security guarantees between the two countries and stability in the Middle East, in the wake of the proceedings of the High Military Committee between the two countries, the latest round of which was held in January 2026.

This contributes to deepening joint coordination, addressing regional challenges, supporting stability, safeguarding the safety and security of maritime navigation, and intensifying cooperation in the field of joint training. France and Qatar reaffirmed the importance of their security and defence operational cooperation. They welcomed the progress made over the past year in their cooperation, in particular through the contracts signed for radar systems and communication satellites.

The two sides also expressed their desire to explore new forms of cooperation and to examine ways to deepen cooperation in the areas of planning, training, and exercises for joint military operations.

Both sides agreed to strengthen their respective defence capabilities through expanded military cooperation, including between their land forces, marking a new chapter in the Qatar–France military partnership. This cooperation will include enhanced capacity-building and integration between the Qatar Amiri Land Forces and the French Army. The two sides commended the strength of their joint cooperation in the field of homeland security, illustrated by the holding of Milipol in Doha and by France's participation, as guest of honour, in the Watan exercise.

Qatar and France also welcomed the strengthening of their partnership in the field of civil protection, notably through their joint support for the Syrian Civil Defense. They welcomed the signing of a renewed and expanded three–year action plan between the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force of Qatar and the Ministry of the Interior of France, which will give this partnership a lasting framework in both homeland security and civil protection.

An Expanded Economic, Energy, Trade and Investment Partnership Qatar and France expressed their commitment to prioritising direct investments in both countries, with a focus on strategic sectors such as energy, communications technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, defence and security, particularly cybersecurity, and defence industry projects, as well as culture, transport and urban infrastructure, real estate, tourism, education, and healthcare, while giving priority to favourable investment opportunities in both countries. The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the scope of their cooperation in the field of energy security in light of the escalation in the region.

This aspect will focus, without being limited to, industrial cooperation, research and development, diversification of sources, as well as cooperation in water management, and engagement in ongoing dialogue with key public and private stakeholders in both countries.

The two sides highlighted the importance of the One Planet Summit and the outcomes of its meetings, and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Paris Agreement and reviewing the progress made in fulfilling their respective commitments under the Agreement.

The two sides noted the existing Qatari investments in the French Republic across several sectors, including consumer and luxury goods, telecommunications, real estate, industry, healthcare, and financial services. Since 2025, the Qatar Investment Authority has also invested in a range of direct investments and through the French Future Champions Fund, a joint fund between the Qatar Investment Authority and Bpifrance.

All these investments have contributed to supporting economic development, creating employment opportunities, and promoting innovation in both countries. In this regard, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to explore new investment opportunities in the French Republic, particularly in promising future-oriented sectors, including quantum technologies and artificial intelligence.

Qatar and France reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in construction, transport, tourism and smart cities, and to exploring additional opportunities for French companies in the State of Qatar, including in infrastructure.

The two sides also affirmed the important role of scientific research and higher education in advancing sustainable development and social and economic transformation, and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in these fields.

Cooperation on Culture, Education and Sports The two countries affirmed their desire to enhance cooperation in the fields of the arts, education, culture, and heritage, deepen and broaden partnerships between cultural and educational institutions, and support investment in the creative industries in both countries.

They jointly reiterated their long-standing support to the Institut du monde arabe and they underlined its valuable contribution to cultural dialogue and mutual understanding between the Member States of the League of Arab States and France. In the fields of arts, culture and creative industries, the two sides committed to implement the 2025 agreements and welcomed the fruitful developments that have resulted in the fields of cinema, museums, arts and crafts and libraries.

The two sides will work to strengthen ties between linguistic, educational, academic, and research institutions, enhance cooperation in the fields of sports and youth engagement, and facilitate tourism between the two countries through coordinated promotional and visitor-attraction initiatives.

Joint Action Centred on Humanitarian and Sustainable Development Challenges The two leaders underscored the strength of their longstanding partnership and highlighted the importance of joint coordination in addressing regional and global issues that require collective action, thereby contributing to international peace and stability.

The two sides emphasised that the distinctive strength of the France–Qatar partnership lies in its ability to look beyond the bilateral relationship and serve shared causes around the world, with France and Qatar working side by side in third countries and regions.

This outlook is reflected in the close consultation between the two countries on major international crises, and in the humanitarian and sustainable development partnership that the Qatar Fund for Development, the Agence Française de Développement Group and the Crisis and Support Centre have patiently built over the years in support of populations in need in developing countries.

It finds growing expression in military support, in economic projects and in cultural action. It is also increasingly directed towards global public goods and the Sustainable Development Goals, as Qatar Investment Authority's hosting and chairing of the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund Summit eloquently illustrated. Together, France and Qatar intend to make this shared engagement a lasting force for stability, development and dialogue.