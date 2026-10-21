Statement On The Fourth United States-Singapore Cyber Dialogue

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

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The United States and Singapore held the fourth United States-Singapore Cyber Dialogue (USSCD) on the margins of the 11th Singapore International Cyber Week. The convening of our two countries signals our shared, continued commitment to the resilience of our nations and to furthering cooperation.

The dialogue was co-chaired by White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross and Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Gwenda Fong. The USSCD brought together senior officials from the United States and Singapore to reaffirm our dedication to international cybersecurity.

The U.S. delegation included participants from the White House Office of the National Cyber Director, the Department of State, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Transportation Security Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations. The Singapore delegation included participants from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Ministry of Digital Development and Information, and the Singapore Police Force.

Officials from the United States and Singapore committed to taking a more active stance to counter cybersecurity threats and hold malicious cyber actors accountable globally. The discussion focused on countering malicious cyber actors through information sharing, joint law enforcement operations, public attribution, and other tools of national power, as well as critical infrastructure resilience amid Super Intelligence innovation. Both sides discussed joint methods to shape behavior by imposing costs on malicious cyber actors who target critical infrastructure and civilians. The two delegations emphasized opportunities to strengthen cybersecurity, combat rampant cybercrime, and support critical infrastructure resilience with countries in the region. The United States looks forward to continued collaboration with Singapore as we swiftly advance these cybersecurity priorities.

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