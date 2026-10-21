U.S.-Paraguay Cooperation To Advance Prosperity And Security

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

During his trip to Paraguay, Deputy Secretary Landau met with President Peña and Foreign Minister Ramírez to further deepen the U.S.-Paraguay strategic partnership with new commitments that grow both economies and protect our citizens from transnational threats. These commitments include new U.S. private sector investment, stronger cooperation to secure Paraguay's airspace and borders, more U.S. support for law enforcement and efforts to cut off illicit finance, and steps toward civil nuclear cooperation. The Trump and Peña Administration continue paving the way in a historic partnership that is providing great opportunities for both our countries while contributing to our hemisphere's security and prosperity.

Deputy Secretary Landau led a trade delegation to Asunción October 19-21 focused on increasing U.S. investment and opening opportunities for U.S. businesses in technology, critical minerals, riverine infrastructure, and logistics.

Crusoe, an American SI factory company, and Araico, a Paraguayan energy and infrastructure developer, finalized a strategic partnership agreement to build high-performance SI infrastructure powered by the Itaipú Hydroelectric Dam. Under the partnership, Crusoe plans to bring an initial deployment online in mid-2027. The facility will tap directly into one of the largest 100 percent renewable hydroelectric power sources in the world and serve both U.S. and Latin American cloud customers. This is potentially one of the largest private investments in Paraguay's history.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) announced a $12 million investment to develop one of its uranium concessions in Paraguay. U.S. investment creates jobs in both countries and offers Paraguay a trusted, transparent alternative to predatory financing from strategic competitors.

Deputy Secretary Landau and Foreign Minister Ramírez signed an Aerial Intercept Assistance Agreement that will be brought into force through a subsequent exchange of diplomatic notes. The agreement, once brought into force, will strengthen Paraguay's capacity to monitor and protect its airspace against suspected narcotrafficking flights.

The Department of State is providing $5.5 million in foreign assistance to expand support on countering terrorist financing, holding narco-terrorists accountable, and operationalizing the new counterterrorism center, and begin projects focused on border security and digital evidence capabilities.

The Department of State is preparing to deploy a counterterrorism advisor to Asunción to help monitor and support new and ongoing Counterterrorism program engagements. This position will be the first of its kind for the Counterterrorism bureau in our region.

The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister Ramírez also signed a Memorandum of Intent to enhance our partnership in countering terrorist travel through the deployment to Paraguay of the Personal Identification Secure Comparison and Evaluation System (PISCES) border management and passenger screening system.

The Department of State is providing $6.25 million in bilateral security assistance to address transnational organized crime.

The Department of State announced the creation of a Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) office in Asunción for the first time, which will also serve as a regional hub for INL program coordination in the Southern Cone.

The United States and Paraguay announced the start of negotiations toward a U.S. Atomic Energy Act Agreement for Cooperation in the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy (123 Agreement). Once entered into force, a 123 Agreement would set the legal framework required for U.S. companies to export significant civil nuclear equipment and material to Paraguay under the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation.

Expanding Trade and InvestmentStrengthening Regional SecurityCombating Transnational Crime and Illicit FinanceAdvancing Civil Nuclear Cooperation

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