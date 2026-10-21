US Orders Some Government Employees To Leave Saudi Arabia
This was announced by department spokesperson Tommy Pigott in a post on the social media platform X.
“The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only,” the diplomat said.
It should be noted that on October 10, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a decision in the near future on whether the United States would join Saudi Arabia's strikes against positions of Yemen's Houthi rebel movement, Ansar Allah.
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