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US Orders Some Government Employees To Leave Saudi Arabia


Date: 2026-10-21 11:01:44

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The U.S. Department of State has ordered the evacuation of some employees of American government agencies from Saudi Arabia.

This was announced by department spokesperson Tommy Pigott in a post on the social media platform X.

“The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only,” the diplomat said.

It should be noted that on October 10, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a decision in the near future on whether the United States would join Saudi Arabia's strikes against positions of Yemen's Houthi rebel movement, Ansar Allah.

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Trend News Agency

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