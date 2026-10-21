Iran's Sistan And Baluchestan Customs Record $110M Exports

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Product exports through the Chabahar, Pishin, and Rimdan customs offices in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province totaled 809,000 tons, valued at $110 million, during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2026).

The Iran Customs Administration reported this, citing Reza Ghorbani, director general of Chabahar Customs.

Exports through the Chabahar, Pishin, and Rimdan customs offices increased by 59% in value but decreased by 9% in volume during the six months compared with the same period last year (March 21 through September 22, 2025), Ghorbani said.

"Additionally, goods from other parts of the country totaling 624,000 tons and worth $355 million were exported via the Chabahar, Pishin, and Rimdan customs offices," he said.

Ghorbani added that the main products exported through the three customs offices during the six-month period included liquefied gas, bitumen, cement, ceramics, food products, and vegetables.

He also said that 1.6 million tons of goods worth $1.23 billion were imported into the country through the three customs offices during the same period. Imports increased by 28% in value and 57% in volume compared with the same period last year.

According to Trend's analysis based on data from the Iran Customs Administration, 2.37 million tons of goods worth $352 million were exported through the customs offices of Sistan and Baluchestan Province during the first 10 months of the previous Iranian year (March 21, 2025 through January 20, 2026).

Exports increased by 39% in value and 14% in volume compared with the same period of the preceding Iranian year (March 20, 2024 through January 19, 2025).

During the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2026), 713,000 tons of goods worth $108 million were exported through the customs offices of Sistan and Baluchestan Province. Exports increased by 61% in value and 3% in volume compared with the same period last year.