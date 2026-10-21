Mortgage Rates Hit 7.4%-How Much More House Can $100,000 Buy At Yesterday's Rates?Mortgage Rates Hit 7.4%-How Much More House Can $100,000 Buy At Yesterday's Rates?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Earning $100,000 a year used to sound like a comfortable ticket into homeownership, but today's mortgage market is making even six-figure earners reconsider what they can afford. With mortgage rates reaching 7.4%, buyers are discovering that their salaries don't stretch nearly as far as they did just a year ago.

According to Freddie Mac's 2026 mortgage survey, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 7.40%, compared with 6.27% during the same period in 2025. That's a significant increase in borrowing costs for families already struggling with expensive homes, property taxes, and insurance premiums. So, how much house can a household earning $100,000 actually afford at today's rates, and what would that same paycheck have purchased when borrowing was cheaper? The difference may surprise you.

A $100,000 Salary Doesn't Buy What It Used To

A household earning $100,000 annually brings in approximately $8,333 per month before taxes, which sounds substantial until housing expenses enter the picture. A commonly used affordability guideline suggests keeping total housing costs near or below 28% of gross monthly income, although individual circumstances and lender requirements vary. That would leave approximately $2,333 monthly for principal, interest, property taxes, homeowners insurance, and potentially mortgage insurance or homeowners association fees.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, buyers should calculate their comfortable total monthly housing payment before determining how much they can borrow. When mortgage rates climb, a larger share of that payment goes toward interest, leaving less money available to purchase the home itself.

Here's What a $300,000 Mortgage Costs at 7.4%

Consider a buyer taking out a $300,000 mortgage with a 30-year repayment term. At today's 7.4% interest rate, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $2,077, excluding property taxes, insurance, and other housing expenses. At last year's 6.27% average rate, the same loan would cost approximately $1,851 per month, a difference of $226.

Over 12 months, that's roughly $2,712 in additional payments, and the difference could exceed $81,000 over 30 years if both loans were held for their full terms. At the end of the day, mortgage payments depend on the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment term, making even seemingly modest rate changes financially significant.

How Much More House Could $100,000 Buy Last Year?

The most revealing comparison comes when buyers keep their monthly mortgage budget unchanged rather than comparing identical loan amounts. Suppose a household earning $100,000 can comfortably devote $2,000 monthly toward mortgage principal and interest after setting aside money for taxes and insurance.

At 7.4%, that payment supports a loan of approximately $288,900, while last year's 6.27% rate would have supported approximately $324,100. Assuming a 20% down payment in each scenario, that translates to an illustrative home purchase price of approximately $361,100 today versus $405,200 at the lower rate.

In other words, mortgage rates have reduced buying power by approximately $44,100 in this example, even though the household's income and monthly principal-and-interest budget haven't changed.

Lower Rates Once Made Even Bigger Homes Affordable

Looking further back reveals just how dramatically borrowing costs have changed since the pandemic-era housing market. When mortgage rates were around 3%, a $300,000 loan carried a monthly principal and interest payment of approximately $1,265. At 7.4%, that same mortgage costs approximately $2,077 monthly, or about $812 more. That's nearly $9,750 in additional annual payments for someone financing the same amount of money.

As Freddie Mac explains, lower mortgage rates increase purchasing power because borrowers spend less on interest, which helps explain why today's buyers feel financially squeezed even when their incomes appear relatively strong.

Property Taxes and Insurance Make the Problem Worse

Mortgage interest isn't the only expense making homeownership increasingly difficult for middle-class families. Property taxes, homeowners insurance, mortgage insurance, and maintenance costs can add hundreds of dollars to a household's monthly housing budget.

Imagine a buyer with a $2,333 total monthly housing limit who expects to spend $500 on property taxes and insurance, leaving only $1,833 for principal and interest. At 7.4%, that remaining amount supports a mortgage of approximately $264,700, substantially less than someone might expect when looking only at their annual salary.

Generally speaking, it's a good idea to estimate these additional expenses before shopping for homes because the advertised mortgage payment rarely reflects the full cost of ownership.

Why Mortgage Rates Are Staying Elevated

Mortgage rates are influenced by several economic factors, including inflation expectations, Treasury yields, and investor demand for mortgage-backed securities. Although the Federal Reserve influences borrowing conditions through monetary policy, it doesn't directly set the interest rates consumers receive on 30-year mortgages.

According to the Associated Press, the recent increase in mortgage rates has added pressure to an already challenging housing market. Higher borrowing costs can discourage buyers, particularly those who need financing for most of a home's purchase price. However, mortgage rates can change quickly, and economic forecasts shouldn't be treated as guarantees that rates will rise or fall on a particular schedule.

Should Buyers Wait for Mortgage Rates to Fall?

Waiting for lower mortgage rates might seem like the obvious solution, but the decision involves more than predicting future interest rates. Home prices, available inventory, rent costs, employment stability, and personal savings all influence whether purchasing now makes financial sense. A buyer who waits for a lower rate could potentially save money on interest, but those savings might disappear if home prices rise substantially in the meantime.

Conversely, purchasing an unaffordable home with the expectation of refinancing later can create serious financial problems if rates remain elevated or the homeowner cannot qualify for a new loan. The safer approach is to buy only when the payment works with your current income and financial obligations, without relying on a future refinancing opportunity.

How Buyers Can Stretch Their Housing Budget

For households trying to purchase a home while mortgage rates remain high, comparing lenders can make a meaningful difference. Requesting multiple Loan Estimates allows buyers to compare interest rates, annual percentage rates, closing costs, and potential discount points rather than focusing exclusively on monthly payments. Increasing a down payment may reduce the amount borrowed, although buyers should avoid draining emergency savings simply to purchase a more expensive property. Paying down existing debt can also improve debt-to-income ratios, potentially helping qualified borrowers secure more favorable financing terms.

The Real Question Isn't Your Salary... It's Your Monthly Payment

A $100,000 household income can still support homeownership, but mortgage rates have changed what that income can realistically purchase. At 7.4%, a $2,000 monthly principal-and-interest budget supports approximately $35,300 less in mortgage borrowing than it did at 6.27%. That difference can mean settling for a smaller home, moving farther from work, increasing the down payment, or postponing a purchase altogether. Instead of shopping based on the maximum amount a lender approves, buyers should determine a payment that leaves enough room for retirement savings, emergencies, repairs, and everyday expenses.

Do you think a $100,000 salary should still be enough to comfortably buy a home in your area, or have mortgage rates and housing prices made that unrealistic? Share your thoughts in the comments.