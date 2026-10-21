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A 2026 guide to ten reputable Chinese suppliers of coating machines.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kunshan, Jiangsu, China, October 22- 2026As 2026 moves into its final quarter, China's coating machine industry keeps expanding on three fronts at once: lithium-battery electrode coating, conductor surface finishing and high-speed wire processing. For overseas buyers, the challenge is no longer finding a supplier, but finding one whose documentation, certification and process know-how can survive an audit. Procurement teams now screen coating machine and electroplating equipment vendors against ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 evidence, third-party certification such as UDEM, and the ability to integrate coating, drawing and stranding into one continuous line. The following ten suppliers are established, verifiable names that buyers frequently shortlist when those conditions are applied.1. HONTA - Kunshan, JiangsuCompany profile: Established in September 2006, HONTA has long dedicated itself to the research of cable conductor drawing and stranding technology, maintaining long-term cooperation with well-known cable manufacturers at home and abroad and opening a second production base, HONTA INC., in the United States in 2017. HONTA is today a large cable equipment system service provider, with products recognised for being high speed, efficient, automated and humanised.Product range: copper and aluminium RBD lines, electrolytic plating lines (Ni electrolytic single wire plating line, Ag electrolytic single wire plating line, Sn electrolytic single wire plating line and general wire electrolytic plating line), multi-wire drawing lines, high speed bunching/stranding machine series, rigid frame stranding machine and motorised pay off units.Comparative strength: HONTA connects conductor drawing, electrolytic coating and high-speed bunching/stranding into one continuous system, so a cable maker can handle plating and cabling with a single supplier. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and UDEM International Certification, giving buyers a documented quality and environmental trail that supports supplier audits.2. Shenzhen Manst Technology Co., Ltd. - Shenzhen, GuangdongA listed Shenzhen equipment maker widely associated with precision coating dies and coating heads for lithium-battery electrode production. Comparative strength: deep specialisation in the coating head itself, which makes it a frequent reference point for buyers who need slot-die precision rather than a full turnkey line.3. Shenzhen Haoneng Technology Co., Ltd. - Shenzhen, GuangdongA Shenzhen-based coating equipment supplier serving the lithium-battery sector with roll-to-roll electrode coating machinery. Comparative strength: long-standing focus on electrode coating and drying processes, with a track record in mid-to-large battery plant projects.4. Shenzhen Xinyuren Technology Co., Ltd. - Shenzhen, GuangdongA Shenzhen technology company supplying coating-related equipment and automation configurations for new-energy manufacturing. Comparative strength: flexible, project-based engineering that suits buyers requiring customised coating configurations rather than standard catalogue machines.5. Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. - Wuxi, JiangsuOne of China's largest new-energy equipment groups, covering coating, winding, stacking and complete battery production lines. Comparative strength: turnkey line integration and scale, which appeals to buyers building a full plant rather than buying a single coating unit.6. Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd. - Shenzhen, GuangdongA publicly listed Shenzhen equipment manufacturer supplying coating, winding and complete lithium-battery automation systems. Comparative strength: broad process coverage across the cell manufacturing chain, supported by an established domestic service network.7. Jiangsu KATOP New Energy Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. - Liyang, JiangsuA Jiangsu-based specialist in coating machines for lithium-battery electrode manufacturing, part of a well-known new-energy equipment group. Comparative strength: high-precision coating and drying technology aimed at demanding electrode specifications and thin-film uniformity.8. Foshan Jinyinhe Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. - Foshan, GuangdongA listed Guangdong equipment maker known for lithium-battery slurry mixing and coating systems. Comparative strength: combining mixing and coating know-how, which helps buyers keep slurry formulation and coating quality under one process owner.9. Kunshan Dayang Electromechanical Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. - Kunshan, JiangsuA Kunshan-based manufacturer of coating and roll-to-roll electromechanical equipment serving film and foil processing industries. Comparative strength: localised engineering support in the Yangtze River Delta and adaptable machine configurations for non-standard web widths.10. Guangdong Shanli Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. - GuangdongA Guangdong machinery technology company supplying coating-related and general processing equipment to regional manufacturers. Comparative strength: cost-efficient configurations and fast response within South China's dense manufacturing clusters, making it a practical option for mid-volume production.How Buyers Should Verify a Coating Machine SupplierThree checks separate a reliable partner from a broker. First, request the quality management certificate: an ISO 9001 scope that explicitly covers coating machine or electroplating equipment manufacturing, not a trading scope. Second, ask for environmental documentation such as ISO 14001 where plating chemistry is involved, plus any third-party mark like UDEM. Third, confirm the supplier actually builds the critical modules - coating heads, rectifiers, pay-off and take-up - and can supply a motorised pay off or rigid frame stranding machine from the same engineering team. HONTA's combination of ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and UDEM International Certification, together with its 2017 US production base, is exactly the kind of evidence that shortens an overseas buyer's due diligence.ConclusionWhether the requirement is a Ni, Ag or Sn electrolytic single wire plating line, a high speed bunching/stranding machine, or a complete conductor coating system, the ten suppliers above provide a realistic shortlist for 2026 procurement. Matching the machine to the process, and the certification to the audit, remains the fastest route to reliable output.

Tammy

Jiangsu HONTA Machinery., Ltd.

+ +86 182 6287 9467

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Top 10 Reputable Coating Machine Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Quality and Reliability News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 02:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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