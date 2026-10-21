Koala Living Expands Bestselling Riviera Modular Sofa To 25 Colourways

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pre-orders are now open for the expanded range, which more than quadruples Riviera's colour options, introduces bouclé and makes removable, washable covers available to buy separately









MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koala Living, a premium Australian furniture retailer with 24 showrooms nationwide, has announced a major expansion of its bestselling Riviera Modular Sofa, growing the collection from 6 to 25 colourways across genuine leather, bouclé, woven fabric and chenille. All of the new colourways are now available for pre-order. The expansion comes after 18 years of Riviera in the range.

Part of the Koala Living range since 2008, Riviera has become one of the brand's most established modular designs, recognised for its solid construction, generous seat depth and clean, seamless silhouette.

The original Riviera collection included six colourways across genuine leather, woven fabric and chenille. The latest release adds new options across bouclé, woven fabric and chenille, with bouclé joining the Riviera range for the first time.

Each material brings a different character to the collection. Bouclé is soft and richly textured, bringing tactile comfort and a chic, inviting feel to Riviera's timeless form. Genuine leather offers a smooth, refined finish that develops character over time, woven fabric creates a softer and more relaxed look, while chenille adds plush texture and warmth. Together, the expanded material and colour palette gives customers significantly more choice when personalising Riviera to suit different interiors and styles.









Riviera's fabric options, including the new bouclé, woven fabric and chenille colourways, feature removable and washable covers, adding another layer of practicality to Riviera's modular design. The covers will now be sold separately, allowing customers to refresh the look of their sofa, change its colour over time or replace a cover without replacing the sofa itself.

Riviera's modular structure allows individual pieces to be arranged to suit different spaces, from compact living rooms and apartments through to larger lounge settings. Its generous seat depth, included cushions and relatively lightweight modules also make it easy to adapt the configuration as household needs change.

The Riviera collection can also be paired with complementary timber pieces from the Reeves range, including side tables, ottoman tables and shelving designed to complement the sofa and create a more complete living setting.

“The Riviera has been part of Koala Living since 2008, and it continues to be one of those designs customers return to,” said Foroozan Abbasi, Marketing Manager at Koala Living.

“Growing the range to 25 colourways gives customers much greater freedom to make Riviera work within their own interiors, while the introduction of bouclé and separately sold covers brings even more versatility to a design that has always been about flexibility.”

Pre-orders for the new colourways opened on September 24, 2026. The additional colours are currently available to view through the Koala Living website, with fabric sample swatches to be introduced across galleries at a later stage.

Customers can explore the full Riviera range, including the new colourways, online or receive assistance through Koala Living galleries across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra.

About Koala Living

Koala Living is a premium Australian furniture retailer with 24 showrooms nationwide. The brand offers contemporary furniture designed for Australian homes, including an extensive range of modular, fabric, leather and reclining sofas.

Koala Living lounges are backed by a 10-year warranty against manufacturing defects in the internal frame, subject to the company's warranty terms and conditions.

Contact Information

Name: Estefania

Name of the Organization: Koala Living

Email:...

Website:



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: