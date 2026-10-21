Nuclear Energy Analyst Roundup: Wall Street Weighs In On OKLO, SMR, CEG, VST, LEU Stocks



Citi lowered Oklo's price target to $33 from $57.50 and maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the shares on Wednesday; it also cut NuScale's price target to $4 from $6.50 and kept a 'Sell' rating.

Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Constellation Energy to $378 from $369 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating, implying nearly 40% upside from its last close. Raymond James slashed the price target on Vistra to $176 from $182 and kept a 'Strong Buy' rating on the shares.

As the third-quarter earnings season picks up momentum, nuclear energy stocks are in focus ahead of their results.

Wall Street is watching Oklo Inc. (OKLO), NuScale Power Corp. (SMR), Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), Vistra Corp. (VST), and Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), with analysts revising targets.

Citi Slashes Target On OKLO, SMR On Sector Tailwinds

According to The Fly, Citi lowered Oklo's price target to $33 from $57.50 and maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the shares on Wednesday. The revision still implies about 19% upside from the stock's last close.

Meanwhile, the firm lowered NuScale's price target to $4 from $6.50 and kept a 'Sell' rating on the shares, implying a downside of more than 27% from its last close.

The analyst said that it had adjusted targets in the alternative energy equipment and services group as part of a Q3 earnings preview. Citi believes that renewables remain out of favor due to higher interest rates, policy uncertainty, and rising costs, adding that "robust underlying demand" is increasingly disconnected from the "weak" equity market sentiment.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO stock was neutral at the time of writing. The company's shares were down more than 1% in the overnight session.

On SMR stock, the sentiment slipped from 'extremely bullish' to 'bullish' territory over 24 hours. The stock was down 0.73% overnight.

Morgan Stanley Hikes CEG Target Ahead Of Midterm Catalyst

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro raised Constellation Energy's price target to $378 from $369 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the shares, according to The Fly. The revision implies nearly 40% upside from its last close.

The analyst said it updated its price targets for regulated and diversified utilities in North America for September, adding that while utilities underperformed the S & P 500 this month, it believes the upcoming midterms are a clear catalyst for data center opposition.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CEG stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing. The company's shares were down about 0.5% at the time of writing.

Raymond James Keeps 'Strong Buy' Rating On VST Amid Overstated Risks

Raymond James analyst J.R. Weston lowered the price target on Vistra to $176 from $182 and kept a 'Strong Buy' rating on the shares. The revised target suggests about a 12% downside from the stock's last close.

The firm said that Vistra's 7% year-to-date share decline overstates risks from weaker ERCOT forwards, regulatory uncertainty, and slower data center contracting, while its agreements with Meta Platforms (META) and Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, the pending Cogentrix acquisition, and improving PJM fundamentals offer upside potential.

Retail sentiment around VST stock was 'bearish' on Stocktwits at the time of writing. VST shares were down more than 1% overnight.

Roth Capital Cuts Target On LEU On Expected Disappointment From Q3 Results

Roth Capital lowered the price target on Centrus Energy to $115 from $188 and kept a 'Neutral' rating on the shares. This implies an upside potential of about 5.6% from the stock's last close.

The firm said it updated its model after the company acquired Westerman Holdings for $11 million. Roth Capital also warned that Centrus Energy's Q3 financial results could disappoint some investors.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LEU stock slipped from 'bullish' to 'neutral' territory over 24 hours. The company's shares were down 0.47% at the time of writing.

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