Karnataka Rain Alert: IMD Warns Of Heavy Showers In These Districts Today

Karnataka Rain Alert: The IMD has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in several districts on October 22. Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu and Hassan may see showers, while parts of North Karnataka could remain largely dry. Check Forecast

Bengaluru and several neighbouring districts are likely to experience rain on Thursday, October 22, as the northeast monsoon continues to influence weather conditions across Karnataka.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru are among the areas where light to moderate rainfall is possible. Thunderstorms and lightning may accompany showers in some locations.

Residents should prepare for changing weather conditions, particularly during daily commutes. Those travelling to work or planning outdoor activities should monitor local forecasts and allow extra time for their journeys.

The IMD forecast indicates that some districts in South Interior Karnataka could receive heavier rainfall on October 22. Mysuru, Kodagu and Hassan are among the key areas to watch, with isolated heavy showers possible.

Chamarajanagar is also expected to experience rainfall, while parts of Shivamogga and Chitradurga may receive showers. The intensity of precipitation is likely to vary from one district to another.

Thunderstorms and lightning could make conditions difficult for commuters and people working outdoors. Residents in areas prone to waterlogging should remain alert during intense spells of rain and follow official weather advisories.

Coastal Karnataka is also expected to experience unsettled weather, with Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.

In North Interior Karnataka, the forecast is more varied. Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri may receive light showers in isolated locations, while many other districts are expected to remain largely dry.

The IMD's latest warning also points to continuing thunderstorm activity across Karnataka's meteorological subdivisions. Residents should exercise caution during lightning and gusty winds, avoid open areas during thunderstorms and check official updates for district-specific warnings.