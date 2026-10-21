Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 22: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Hyderabad
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?
State-level taxes, including VAT, transportation expenses, and dealer commissions are the major reasons why petrol and diesel prices differ between states. Since petrol and diesel are not yet subject to the GST, state taxes nevertheless have a significant influence on retail fuel costs.
The rupee-dollar exchange rate and the price of crude oil globally are other significant variables. The cost of petroleum products can be impacted by changes in the currency and global crude prices because India imports a significant portion of its crude oil needs.
The rupee's value in relation to the US dollar, shifts in state-level levies, and fluctuations in global crude oil prices are some of the most important variables that consumers should keep an eye on for their possible influence on retail gasoline costs. Despite recent volatility, global oil prices have remained high in September due to geopolitical unpredictability.
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