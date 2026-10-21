Beyond The Plains Safaris Moves Nairobi Office To Kiambu Road, Ridgeways

MENAFN - GetNews)"Beyond The Plains Safaris' new Nairobi office at Astrol Petrol Station, D3, first floor, Kiambu Road, Ridgeways."Beyond The Plains Safaris, a KATO-registered Kenya and Tanzania safari operator, has relocated its Nairobi office from Professional House to Astrol Petrol Station, D3, first floor, Kiambu Road, Ridgeways. The company has operated from the new address since the start of 2026.

NAIROBI, Kenya - October 21, 2026 - Beyond The Plains Safaris, a KATO-registered safari operator based in Nairobi, has relocated its head office. The company now operates from Kiambu Road, Ridgeways, at Astrol Petrol Station, D3, first floor. It previously worked from Professional House, Professional Consultants Ltd.

The move took effect at the start of 2026. All safari bookings, client meetings and trip planning have run from the new address since then.

New Office Address

Beyond The Plains Safaris Astrol Petrol Station, D3, First Floor Kiambu Road, Ridgeways Nairobi, Kenya

Website: Email: ...

Phone/WhatsApp: +254 725 115 998

Why the Company Moved

The company has grown since it opened its first office. More travelers now book private safaris to Kenya and Tanzania. The team needed more room to plan trips, host clients and handle enquiries.

Ridgeways sits on Kiambu Road, one of Nairobi's busiest corridors. The area is easy to find. It is close to major roads, shopping centres, hotels and residential neighborhoods. Clients can visit the office without crossing the city centre.

“We moved to give our clients a better place to plan their safari,” said John Dante, Founder of Beyond The Plains Safaris.“The new office is easier to reach. It gives our team more space. It lets us spend more time with each traveler.”

What Stays the Same

The move changed the address. It did not change how Beyond The Plains Safaris works.

Every safari is private. There are no shared departures and no strangers in your vehicle. Every guest travels in a private 4x4 Land Cruiser with a professional driver-guide. Travelers choose their own pace, their own dates and their own route. Families, friends and corporate groups book their own dedicated vehicles and itineraries.

The company is registered with the Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO). Clients can book with confidence.

Existing bookings were not affected. Travelers with confirmed trips did not need to take any action. Pickup arrangements, itineraries and payment details stayed as agreed.

Safaris Offered From the New Office

The Ridgeways office is the base for all Beyond The Plains Safaris trips across Kenya and Tanzania. These include:



Masai Mara safaris, home to the Great Migration and large resident wildlife populations

Tsavo East safaris, known for red elephants and wide, open landscapes

Amboseli safaris, with views of Mount Kilimanjaro

Tanzania safaris, including the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater

Multi-day itineraries combining Kenya and Tanzania

Overland and camping safari packages, including a 9-day Serengeti to Zanzibar journey Custom private safaris built around the traveler's budget, dates and interests

Each trip is planned by the in-house team. Clients speak directly with the people who design and run their safari.

Meet the Team in Person

Travelers can visit the new office by appointment. Staff will walk clients through itineraries, accommodation options, park fees, seasonal pricing and travel logistics. They will also answer questions about visas, vaccinations, packing and the best time to travel.

Many safari buyers want to meet an operator face to face before they pay a deposit. The new office makes that simple. It also helps Kenya-based residents and corporate clients who want to book local trips, team getaways and family holidays.

Clients who cannot visit can still plan online. The team responds to enquiries by email, phone and WhatsApp. Video consultations are available for international travelers.

Growing Demand for Private Safaris

Interest in private, tailor-made safaris has grown across Kenya and Tanzania. Travelers want flexible itineraries. They want smaller, quieter experiences and more time at each sighting. They want one operator they can reach before, during and after the trip.

Beyond The Plains Safaris builds its service around these needs. A private 4x4 Land Cruiser gives guests room, comfort and the freedom to stop for photos. A dedicated driver-guide stays with them for the full trip.

The new office supports this model. It gives the planning team a better place to work and a better place to meet clients.

How to Reach Beyond The Plains Safaris

Travelers can contact the company in several ways:



Visit the new office on Kiambu Road, Ridgeways, at Astrol Petrol Station, D3, first floor

Call or WhatsApp +254 725 115 998

Email ... Send an enquiry through

The company advises visitors to book an appointment before they arrive. This ensures a consultant is available to meet them.

Update Your Records

Partners, travel agents, suppliers and past clients are asked to update their records with the new address. Anyone who finds the old Professional House address on a Google Business Profile, directory page or other third-party site can email the team to request a correction.

About the New Location

Ridgeways is a well-known Nairobi neighborhood on Kiambu Road. The area has hotels, restaurants, banks, shops and residential estates. The Astrol Petrol Station landmark makes the office easy to find. The D3 unit is on the first floor.

Clients driving from the city centre, Muthaiga, Runda, Thome, Kasarani or Karura can reach the office along Kiambu Road. Travelers staying at nearby hotels can reach it in minutes.

About Beyond The Plains Safaris

Beyond The Plains Safaris is a Nairobi-based safari operator offering private safaris in Kenya and Tanzania. The company is registered with the Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO). It runs tailor-made itineraries in a 4x4 Land Cruiser with professional driver-guides. Its trips cover the Masai Mara, Tsavo, Amboseli, the Serengeti, Ngorongoro and other top wildlife destinations. Every trip is private, with no shared departures.

To plan a private safari, visit .