Sacramento Dental Implant Dentist Treats Peri-Implantitis With LAPIP Laser Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Samuel Dental Care in Sacramento, led by Dr. Naveen Samuel, provides family dentistry and dental implant care. Dr. Samuel offers LAPIP laser treatment for peri-implantitis, helping treat infected tissue around implants while preserving healthy gums. The practice also provides LANAP gum treatment, cleanings, crowns, bridges, dentures and emergency dental care.

Sacramento, CA, USA - October 21, 2026 - Dr. Naveen Samuel has practised general dentistry for more than two decades, and Samuel Dental Care is the family practice he leads in Sacramento, California. The office sees children and adults for routine checkups as well as more involved restorative treatment. Dr. Samuel is a member of the California Dental Association and the Sacramento District Dental Society.

Patients who come in looking for a dental implant dentist often ask what happens to an implant over the years. An implant cannot decay, but the gum and bone around it can still become infected. This condition is called peri-implantitis. It causes inflammation and gradual bone loss, and the implant can fail if the infection is left untreated. Dr. Samuel is a certified provider of LAPIP, the Laser-Assisted Peri-Implantitis Procedure. He uses the PerioLase MVP-7 laser to clear diseased tissue around the implant while the healthy gum stays in place. The treatment also gives bone and soft tissue the chance to grow back around the implant.

"Implants are a big investment of time and money, and patients want them to last," said a spokesperson for Samuel Dental Care. "We check the gums around every implant during routine checkups. When the tissue around an implant needs attention, LAPIP lets us treat it with a laser and keep the implant in good health."

Peri-implantitis can develop for some time without pain, so it is easy to miss at home. Gums that bleed during brushing or look swollen around an implant are common warning signs. Daily cleaning around an implant, done the same way as for a natural tooth, helps keep bacteria under control. The practice also offers LANAP laser treatment for gum disease around natural teeth, along with cleanings, crowns, bridges and dentures.

Swelling or a loose feeling around an implant is a good reason to book a visit soon rather than wait for the next cleaning. Samuel Dental Care provides emergency dental care for implant problems as well as for broken teeth and lost fillings. Patients in Sacramento can have the area assessed and treated at the same office that looks after their regular dental care.

About Samuel Dental Care

Samuel Dental Care is a family dental practice in Sacramento, California, led by Dr. Naveen Samuel, D.D.S. As a general dentist and dental implant dentist, Dr. Samuel provides dental implant treatment and cares for the gum tissue around implants with LAPIP laser care. Other services include dental cleanings, veneers, clear aligners, crowns and bridges, dentures, LANAP laser treatment and emergency dentistry. For more information, visit Samuel Dental Care's website.