New To Chiropractic? Cherrett Chiropractic's Clearspine Assessment Promises Clarity And Comfort

CLYDE NORTH, VICTORIA - 21 October, 2026 - For many individuals experiencing persistent back pain, neck stiffness, or debilitating headaches, the prospect of visiting a chiropractor for the first time can be daunting. Concerns about the unknown, potential discomfort, or simply not understanding the process often deter people from seeking what could be effective care. Acknowledging these common hesitations, Cherrett Chiropractic in Clyde North has developed the ClearSpine Pain Assessment, a comprehensive introductory appointment designed to remove the guesswork from spinal health and provide new patients with complete clarity before any treatment begins.

The ClearSpine Pain Assessment is structured to address the specific needs of those who have never previously consulted a chiropractor. The clinic recognises that a significant portion of its new patients fall into this category. The assessment is not a rushed procedure but a deliberate, 30-minute evaluation utilising five distinct diagnostic tools to pinpoint the underlying causes of a patient's discomfort.

Moving Beyond Symptom Management

Often, individuals rely on temporary solutions, such as heat packs or over-the-counter medication, to manage their pain, hoping the stiffness will eventually subside. Cherrett Chiropractic advocates for a more investigative approach. The clinic's philosophy centres on identifying the actual structural or functional issues contributing to the symptoms, rather than merely masking them.

The initial consultation begins with a thorough discussion of the patient's medical history and current concerns. This is followed by a thermography spinal scan, specific chiropractic and nerve testing, and a 3D posture analysis. If clinically appropriate, a referral for X-rays is provided, and the subsequent analysis is included as part of the assessment process.

Education and Informed Consent

A core component of the Cherrett Chiropractic approach is patient education. Following the diagnostic testing, the findings are explained in clear, accessible language, avoiding complex medical terminology. The objective is for every patient to leave their initial appointment with a definitive understanding of their spinal health and the available options for care.

The clinic adheres to a strict policy of providing full disclosure before commencing any treatment. Patients are presented with their assessment results and proposed care plans, allowing them to make informed decisions about their health without feeling pressured. The techniques utilised are described as gentle and controlled, further alleviating concerns for first-time visitors.

A Focus on Corrective Care

Cherrett Chiropractic's methodology is grounded in Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP), a corrective approach that looks beyond immediate symptom relief. By assessing the structure and alignment of the spine through posture analysis and imaging, the clinic identifies measurable areas for improvement.

Care plans are highly personalised. The clinic acknowledges that every spine is unique and therefore requires a tailored strategy. Treatment may involve specific adjustments, corrective exercises, and spinal traction, determined entirely by the individual findings from the ClearSpine Assessment. Progress is continually tracked by repeating key measurements over time, ensuring the care plan remains effective and aligned with the patient's goals.

Commitment to Honest Assessment

The clinic offers the ClearSpine Pain Assessment at a set introductory rate, providing transparency regarding costs from the outset. Furthermore, Cherrett Chiropractic maintains a clear promise to its community: if the assessment reveals that chiropractic care is not the appropriate solution for a patient's specific condition, the clinic will provide an honest evaluation and direct the individual to a more suitable healthcare provider.

By prioritising thorough diagnostics, clear communication, and individualised care, Cherrett Chiropractic aims to make the introduction to spinal health management a comfortable and informative experience for residents of Clyde North and the surrounding areas.

About Cherrett Chiropractic

Cherrett Chiropractic is a corrective spine and posture care clinic located in Clyde North, Victoria. Led by Dr Ash Cherrett, who holds a double degree qualification and is registered with AHPRA, the clinic focuses on finding the underlying causes of pain through advanced assessment techniques, including Chiropractic BioPhysics. The clinic assists patients dealing with various conditions, including lower back pain, neck pain, sciatica, headaches, and postural issues, aiming to help them return to their everyday activities.