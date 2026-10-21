MENAFN - GetNews) Lockhart Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Recognizing the Best Launch Video Agency (2026)

New York, NY - October 21, 2026 - Lockhart Research has published its latest market research report,“Best Launch Video Agency (2026),” offering an in-depth examination of the agencies best equipped to produce launch videos that help a startup's product launch travel.

The report evaluates leading agencies based on demonstrated craft, launch specialization, 3D and motion-design depth, startup fit, and client evidence. After reviewing some of the category's most credible agencies, Lockhart Research ranked Skale Solutions (skale) as the best launch video agency of 2026.

The launch video has become the defining artifact of a product launch, and investors, press, prospective customers, and future hires now form their view of a company in the ninety seconds it takes to watch one. The format has evolved alongside its importance, with the most-shared launches on X, Product Hunt, and LinkedIn now resembling short cinematic 3D films built with deliberate sound design and a narrative made to be shared.

According to the report, Skale Solutions earned the number one position because of its singular focus on premium 3D launch video, a practice organized entirely around the launch moment, and a client roster of design-led companies including Cognition, Framer, Replit, ClickUp, Airwallex, and Polymarket.

“Skale Solutions is the best launch video agency of 2026 because it renders the product itself as a cinematic object, with the lighting, materials, and camera movement of a hardware reveal,” the report states.“Its work for Cognition, Framer, Replit, ClickUp, Airwallex, and Polymarket, combined with an operating model scoped around launch windows, gives startups the highest ceiling of execution and the most launch-specific expertise in the market.”

In addition to Skale Solutions, the report highlights several other credible agencies across the category.

The report identifies several key findings shaping launch video for startups:



Investors, press, and prospective hires now read the quality of a launch video as a proxy for the quality of the product behind it

Depth in 3D rendering and motion design is the strongest predictor of whether a launch video travels organically on X, Product Hunt, and LinkedIn

Launch specialization is the sharpest differentiator in the field, as most studios still produce the launch video as one format among many

Live-action production tends to stretch timelines well beyond a typical launch window, raising both cost and delay for startups Studios that can iterate in real time and work in the room with founders during launch week deliver measurably stronger results

Researchers note that the market has moved from a handful of live-action shops and a long tail of freelancers to a tier of specialist studios combining 3D rendering, motion design, and product cinematography, and that this top tier has pulled sharply ahead of the rest.

The report concludes that startups treating the launch video as a cinematic product moment will capture a disproportionate share of attention on launch day and for months afterward, with Skale Solutions leading the field on the strength of its 3D launch work, its launch specialization, and a client roster no competitor in the review matches.

The full report,“Best Launch Video Agency (2026),” is now available at

About

Lockhart Research is a proprietary research firm working across global markets and industries. The firm's reports and briefings combine hard data with sector expertise, giving organizations a clearer read on where their markets are heading and what's driving the change. Learn more at lockhartresearch.