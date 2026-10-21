Beaver Roofing Expands Across Northern Minnesota And Eastern North Dakota With In-Person Roof Inspections And Fast Bids

BEMIDJI, MN - October 21, 2026 - As autumn sets in across the Upper Midwest, property owners face a narrow operational window to complete essential exterior maintenance before severe winter weather arrives. In response to increasing regional demand for reliable, timely exterior care, we are officially expanding our service footprint from our home base in Bemidji across northern Minnesota and into eastern North Dakota. Our team is dedicated to helping homeowners safeguard their properties against harsh freeze-thaw cycles, heavy snow loads, and severe seasonal storms through straightforward, on-site evaluations and rapid proposal delivery.

Expanded Regional Service Area and Severe Weather Preparedness

Our region's roofing season is inherently short, and the climate places significant structural demands year after year. From intense summer wind and hail events to prolonged winter sub-zero temperatures, exterior building envelopes endure relentless environmental stress. To support property owners across state lines, we are now deploying licensed field teams throughout Fargo, Grand Forks, Duluth, Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Thief River Falls, and Baudette. As an established, fully licensed roofing company in northern Minnesot and North Dakota, we ensure that local homeowners receive prompt, localized attention before weather conditions limit exterior work.

Comprehensive Exterior Solutions and Storm Damage Support

To meet diverse property needs, we provide a full range of residential and commercial exterior services. Our core capability centers on complete residential roof replacement, alongside commercial flat roofing systems such as EPDM and TPO membranes. Beyond roofing, we provide seamless gutter systems, energy-efficient replacement windows, and versatile siding installations featuring vinyl, metal, engineered wood, and James Hardie fiber cement products. As an experienced siding contractor northern Minnesot families rely on, we tailor every material recommendation to match each building's specific architectural and climate needs. Furthermore, following severe weather events, our certified technicians conduct thorough evaluations and provide detailed documentation to assist homeowners through the insurance claims process. Property owners seeking a thorough storm damage roof inspection Minnesot residents can count on will find that our detailed reports simplify claim filing, while flexible project financing options make necessary repairs accessible.

Transparent Inspections, Rapid Bids, and Local Trades Tradition

Our operational process prioritizes absolute transparency and open communication at every stage of construction. We conduct every evaluation in person on site with the homeowner present, allowing our inspectors to examine structural conditions, discuss observations directly, and answer questions without ambiguity. Following the evaluation, we deliver clear, detailed bids typically on the same day or the next day. We stand firmly behind honest recommendations, discussing any potential project scope adjustments upfront so that clients experience zero financial surprises. We complete most standard residential roof replacements efficiently in about one working day. Founded in 2021 by Jacob Beberg, who comes from a family deeply rooted in the construction trades, our locally owned business a committed to craftsmanship and has earned a 4.9-star rating on Google through consistent client satisfaction.

About the Company

We are a locally owned residential and commercial roofing contractor headquartered in Bemidji, Minnesota, serving communities across northern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. We specialize in complete roof replacement, commercial EPDM and TPO systems, siding installation, seamless gutters, window replacements, and storm damage assessments. Our business is built on in-person inspections, same-day or next-day bid delivery, transparent communication, and trade craftsmanship backed by full licensing and flexible financing options.