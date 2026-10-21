Halloween Without The Costume: COOFANDY Celebrates Christopher Bell's Championship Chase With Exclusive Deals

NEW YORK, NY - October 21, 2026 - As Halloween approaches, global menswear brand COOFANDY is bringing together festive style and the excitement of NASCAR through its "Dress for the Night" campaign. With Global Brand Ambassador Christopher Bell gaining momentum in the championship race, the brand is celebrating his performance with exclusive shopping offers and versatile Halloween-inspired looks.

Christopher Bell's Championship Chase Fuels the Celebration

On October 18, Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, delivered a strong fourth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway, moving up to second place in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, just five points behind the leader.

As a leading championship contender, Bell continues to embody the confidence, determination, and competitive spirit behind COOFANDY's "Dress the Journey" philosophy. His impressive performance brings extra excitement to the brand's Halloween celebration, connecting the thrill of racing with the confidence of personal style.

Halloween Style Without the Costume

This Halloween, COOFANDY encourages men to embrace festive dressing without relying on traditional costumes. From cozy knit sweaters and relaxed cardigans to sophisticated blazers and versatile shirts, the brand offers effortless styling options for Halloween parties, date nights, and casual gatherings.

Seasonal shades of burgundy, charcoal, and black add subtle Halloween flair, while timeless designs ensure these wardrobe essentials remain wearable well beyond October 31.

Celebrate Bell's Success with Exclusive Offers

To celebrate Bell's championship momentum, COOFANDY is offering fans special savings across its shopping channels.

On the COOFANDY official website, shoppers can enjoy 40% OFF Bell's Picks, along with double loyalty points on all purchases throughout the NASCAR Championship Chase. Meanwhile, COOFANDY's Amazon store offers up to 50% OFF selectedHero Picks, making it easier to refresh fall wardrobes while cheering Bell toward the championship.

From the racetrack to Halloween celebrations, COOFANDY inspires men to embrace every occasion with confidence and style.

Dress for the Night. Win the Party.

Explore the collection at COOFANDY.

About COOFANDY

Founded in 2015, COOFANDY is a global menswear brand offering stylish, versatile, and accessible clothing for modern men. The brand is dedicated to inspiring confidence and individuality through everyday fashion.