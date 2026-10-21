Pink With Purpose: Zeagoo Encourages Women To Carry The Spirit Of Breast Cancer Awareness Beyond October

NEW YORK, NY - October 21, 2026 - As Breast Cancer Awareness Month enters its final weeks, global womenswear brand Zeagoo is reminding women that support, compassion, and awareness should extend far beyond October. Through its ongoing collaboration with Susan G. Komen®, Zeagoo continues to turn everyday fashion into a meaningful expression of solidarity, with Maye's Pink Sweater at the heart of its October initiative.

More Than Pink: Fashion That Makes a Difference

Recognized as a "Friend of Komen" by Susan G. Komen, Zeagoo is reinforcing its commitment to women's health and well-being. Throughout October 2026, 100% of sales from the designated Maye's Pink Sweate purchased on Zeagoo's official website will be donated directly to Susan G. Komen, supporting the organization's efforts in breast cancer research, education, advocacy, and patient care.

For Zeagoo, the initiative reflects a simple belief: meaningful support begins with everyday actions. Whether through raising awareness, sharing reliable health information, or supporting those affected by breast cancer, small gestures can help create a stronger community of care.

Maye's Pink Sweater: A Symbol of Strength and Everyday Elegance

Designed with comfort and versatility in mind, Maye's Pink Sweater features a relaxed silhouette, raglan sleeves, and a cozy turtleneck, making it an effortless addition to fall wardrobes.

Its soft pink shade carries a message of hope and solidarity while offering versatile styling possibilities. Paired with tailored trousers for a polished daytime look, classic denim for weekend outings, or a neutral coat for cooler weather, the sweater combines timeless style with meaningful purpose.

As a brand dedicated to celebrating mature women's individuality, Zeagoo believes that fashion should empower women to feel comfortable, confident, and beautiful at every stage of life.

Standing With Women, Beyond October

As Zeagoo celebrates its 13th anniversary, its commitment to standing with women extends beyond clothing. By supporting breast cancer awareness, the brand hopes to encourage conversations about women's health and inspire lasting compassion throughout its community.

Although Breast Cancer Awareness Month concludes on October 31, the importance of awareness, education, and mutual support continues year-round.

Discover Maye's Pink Sweater and support the October initiative at Zeagoo.

About Zeagoo

Founded in 2013, Zeagoo is a global womenswear brand dedicated to offering versatile, comfortable, and stylish clothing for modern women. With a focus on confidence, individuality, and timeless design, Zeagoo celebrates women at every stage of life.