15-5 PH Vs 17-4 PH Selection Guide: Engineering Decisions For Large-Section Forgings And MPI Inspection

(MENAFN- GetNews) Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province,China - October 21,2026 Abstract: 15-5 PH and 17-4 PH share nearly identical chemistry, but 15-5 PH eliminates the δ-ferrite that limits 17-4 PH's transverse toughness and MPI reliability in large-section forgings. This guide provides a 15-5 PH selection framework for aerospace forgings, oil & gas components, and inspection-critical applications. Introduction In the selection of precipitation-hardening stainless steels, the comparison between 15-5 PH and 17-4 PH is almost unavoidable. Their chemical compositions overlap heavily, and their mechanical properties are nearly indistinguishable in most aging conditions. If one looks only at the data sheets, it is easy for a procurement team to conclude that "either one will do." But the core selection question is not on the data sheet-it is whether part cross-section size, inspection method, and service environment touch the inherent weaknesses of 17-4 PH. 15-5 PH was developed precisely to answer this question: when part cross-sections exceed a certain size, or when MPI inspection is required, the δ-ferrite bands in 17-4 PH become weak points in transverse toughness and produce false indications during magnetic particle inspection. 15-5 PH controls δ-ferrite to extremely low levels specified in AMS 5659 (free ferrite not exceeding 2%, with determination methods referencing AMS 2315), fundamentally eliminating both problems. This guide does not repeat the vague conclusion that "15-5 PH is better than 17-4 PH." Instead, it provides an executable decision framework from the perspective of when 15-5 PH is mandatory and when 17-4 PH remains sufficient. 1. Metallurgical Difference: δ-Ferrite Is the Dividing LineThe Logic Behind the Compositional Adjustment The compositional adjustments from 17-4 PH to 15-5 PH serve one core purpose: suppress the formation of δ-ferrite.

Element 17-4 PH (UNS S17400) 15-5 PH (UNS S15500) Adjustment Intent Cr 15.00–17.50 14.00–15.50 Lower Cr ceiling, reduce ferrite formation tendency Ni 3.00–5.00 3.50–5.50 Raise Ni floor, stabilize austenite Mo ≤0.50 ≤0.50 General control element, no significant impact on ferrite formation S ≤0.030 ≤0.015 (AMS 5659) Lower sulfur, reduce inclusion damage to transverse toughness

Data source: BÖHLER, Smiths Advanced Metals, Liberty Steel AMS 5659 data sheets. Note: The S limits for 17-4 PH and 15-5 PH under their respective specification systems are 0.030% and 0.015%. The values in this table are consistent with AMS 5643 / AMS 5659.

The chromium ceiling is reduced from 17.50% to 15.50%, and the nickel floor is raised from 3.00% to 3.50%. This combination, together with tighter sulfur control, suppresses δ-ferrite below the 2% limit specified in AMS 5659. This is not a matter of "better"-it is a matter of "presence versus absence." δ-ferrite is an inherent metallurgical feature of 17-4 PH; eliminating it is the explicit alloy design goal of 15-5 PH.

The Practical Gap in Transverse Toughness

The DTIC comparative study explicitly states: "15-5 PH was developed to eliminate the dominance of δ-ferrite over transverse properties in 17-4 PH." For large-section forgings, the transverse reduction of area in 17-4 PH is significantly lower than longitudinal. In 15-5 PH under vacuum remelting (VAR), transverse ductility at the dead center of large sections can be restored to levels comparable to intermediate and surface locations.

The practical implication for buyers: for forgings with cross-sections exceeding approximately 3 inches, if the part carries transverse or fatigue loads, 17-4 PH's transverse toughness data may not meet acceptance requirements.

2. Selection Decision Matrix: When 15-5 PH Is Mandatory

Application Scenario Recommended Material Core Rationale Aerospace landing gear, actuator pins, large-section forgings 15-5 PH No δ-ferrite, reliable transverse toughness, no MPI false indication risk Parts requiring MPI inspection with cross-sections > 3 inches 15-5 PH δ-ferrite is the primary source of MPI false indications; 15-5 PH eliminates it fundamentally Aerospace fasteners, small cross-section connectors 17-4 PH or 15-5 PH Small cross-section, negligible transverse property difference; 17-4 PH is more cost-effective Oil & gas downhole tools, valve stems (H1150) 17-4 PH Well-established NACE MR0175 compliance record, mature supply chain Marine environment structural components, pump shafts 15-5 PH More stable toughness in large sections Cost-sensitive, non-critical structural parts 17-4 PH Generally lower procurement cost (15-5 PH carries a 15%–50% premium, market estimate)

A Practical Rule of Thumb

Select 15-5 PH whenever your component requires MPI inspection and features a cross-section exceeding 3 inches. This rule covers the vast majority of controversial scenarios in aerospace forging selection.

Choose 17-4 PH for parts experiencing primarily longitudinal loading, small cross-section dimensions, and non-stringent MPI requirements, where its cost-performance profile becomes advantageous. The premium paid for 15-5 PH buys not "higher strength" but predictability of transverse toughness and reliability of MPI inspection-for aerospace forgings, these two attributes far outweigh the material cost difference.

3. Three Things That Must Be Written into the Purchase Document

Once 15-5 PH is selected, the purchase document needs three additional items compared to 17-4 PH:

First, δ-ferrite content requirement. Do not write only "15-5 PH, per AMS 5659." Explicitly require the supplier to provide a δ-ferrite content report (metallographic or magnetic property data) confirming that free ferrite does not exceed 2%. This is the core acceptance item that distinguishes 15-5 PH from 17-4 PH.

Second, melting practice. AMS 5659 classifies material as Type 1 (VAR) or Type 2 (ESR). Aerospace-critical parts typically require Type 1 (VAR). The mill certificate should state the melting method, and the purchase order should specify it explicitly.

Third, specification revision number. AMS 5659 and ASTM A564 XM-12 are two different systems. Aerospace applications should directly cite AMS 5659 with its revision number, rather than merely stating "15-5 PH." AMS 5659 imposes stricter requirements on ferrite content and melting practice than ASTM A564.

4. Cross-Reference to the 17-4 PH Series

If you are still undecided between the two materials, or need to understand the selection logic for 17-4 PH, the following technical articles on this website may be helpful:



For a complete comparison from the 17-4 PH perspective, see the "17-4 PH vs 15-5 PH Selection Guide."

For 15-5 PH procurement pitfalls, see the "15-5 PH Procurement Pitfalls Guide." For 15-5 PH incoming inspection and mill certificate verification, see the "15-5 PH Incoming Inspection and Mill Cert Verification Guide."

Conclusion

The choice between 15-5 PH and 17-4 PH is, on the surface, a dispute over grades, but in essence it is a judgment about the match between part cross-section size, inspection method, and microstructure. The premium paid for 15-5 PH buys not only "better performance" but also predictability of transverse toughness and reliability of MPI inspection-for aerospace forgings, these two values far exceed the material cost difference.

The next time a supplier says "17-4 and 15-5 are about the same, 17-4 is cheaper," the question you should ask is: "How large is my part's cross-section? Does it require MPI? Do you have δ-ferrite content data?"

Standards and Disclaimer

The metallurgical data and specification requirements cited in this article are compiled in accordance with the following current standards:



AMS 5659: 15-5 PH bars, wire, forgings, rings, and extrusions

ASTM A564 / A564M: Age-Hardening Stainless Steel Bars and Shapes

AMS 2315: Determination of Delta Ferrite Content (referenced method) NACE MR0175 / ISO 15156: Petroleum and natural gas industries - Materials for use in H2S-containing environments

Version statement: All referenced standards are subject to ongoing revision. Data in this article reflects the editions in effect at the time of publication. Specific values, acceptance criteria, and inspection requirements shall be governed by the specification revision explicitly designated in the purchase contract or order.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for selection and technical reference only and does not constitute a conformity determination for any specific lot of material. Actual selection should be evaluated by combining part geometry, loading conditions, inspection requirements, and the contractual technical agreement.

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