Scikoon Successfully Delivers 5,000 TPD Soybean Processing Equipment

Core Equipment Completed and Shipped This Month

Scikoon has announced the successful delivery of a complete 5,000 TPD (tons per day) soybean processing line. This month, all core equipment for the project-including the conditioning tower, crusher, cooler, and screener-has been completed and is being dispatched in batches, marking the final delivery phase of the project.

The 5,000 TPD soybean processing line is another large-scale turnkey project undertaken by Scikoon in the Soybean Oil processing sector. Covering key process stages such as soybean pretreatment, conditioning, crushing, cooling, and screening, the line places high demands on equipment capacity, operational stability, and process precision. Throughout project execution, the Scikoon team maintained full-process control-from design and equipment selection to manufacturing and quality inspection-to ensure high-quality, on-schedule delivery of every component.

Among the equipment completed this month, the conditioning tower serves as a core unit in the soybean pretreatment stage and directly affects the stability of downstream crushing and extraction processes. The crusher and cooler have been specifically optimized for capacity matching and temperature control precision, while the screener handles impurity separation for raw materials and intermediate products, safeguarding overall line efficiency. All equipment has passed factory inspection and is being shipped to the project site on schedule.

Scikoon stated that it will continue to provide equipment shipping, on-site installation guidance, and commissioning services to ensure the project is commissioned on time and reaches its designed capacity. The successful delivery of this 5,000 TPD soybean processing equipment further demonstrates Scikoon's turnkey design and manufacturing capabilities in large-scale grain and oil processing equipment, laying a solid foundation for the company's continued expansion in the soybean processing market.

Looking ahead, Scikoon will continue to focus on technological upgrades and process optimization in grain and oil processing equipment, delivering more efficient and reliable turnkey solutions that help customers increase capacity and profitability while driving high-quality development across the industry.

About Us

Guangzhou Scikoon Machinery Co., Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of equipment for oilseed pretreatment, feed processing, grain storage and handling, and bulk material dust suppression. Its products serve a wide range of industries, including grain and oil processing, feed production, warehousing and logistics, chemical and fertilizer, port handling, and mining.

Scikoon has long served leading grain and oil enterprises at home and abroad, including Wilmar, Cargill, COFCO, Sinograin, and Jiusan Group, with products exported to Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and other regions worldwide.

In terms of R&D, Scikoon invests more than 5% of its annual sales revenue in research and development. The company has developed a series of equipment with leading single-unit capacity in China, including the 500 TPD fully automatic hydraulic flaking mill, the 1,200 TPD four-Roller crusher, and the 12,000 TPD multi-layer wide-deck grading sieve. In 2009, it launched a 3,000 TPD large-scale soybean conditioning tower, filling a gap in domestic equipment of this type. Scikoon has passed ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification and EU CE certification, and has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise, a Guangdong Provincial Specialized and Sophisticated SME, and a Guangdong Provincial Innovative SME, holding more than 60 product R&D patents.

With the mission of "pursuing excellence in management, creating perfect quality, and delivering sincere service," Scikoon remains deeply committed to the grain and oil processing equipment sector, providing efficient and reliable turnkey solutions to customers worldwide.