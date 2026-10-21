Latest Insights Reveal How Businesses Select And Implement Automated Guided Vehicles

An AGV isn't one machine. It's a whole family of vehicles that each lost their driver for a different reason, and that reason changes everything.

Ask three suppliers what an automated guided vehicle is and you'll get three answers, each describing a different product. That's not marketing noise. The category really does span a towing tractor pulling eight trailers and a 50 kg platform that slips under a tote cart, and they share almost nothing except the missing driver.

This page is the map. It covers what AGV are, the five families, how they differ from AMR, where they earn their keep in a warehouse, and how to choose without being talked into the wrong shape of machine. The deep dives live on their own pages, and I'll link them as we go.

01 What an AGV actually is

Four things, all four required. A vehicle that drives itself along a defined path, follows programmable instructions, stops for obstacles, and carries or tows a load. Remove any one and you've got something else. No defined path? That drifts toward an AMR. No load? That's a drone. No safety stopping? That's an accident waiting for a date.

The "defined path" part matters more than people expect. Traditional AGV follow physical or marked infrastructure: magnetic tape, embedded wire, QR codes, reflectors. The AGV track isn't a limitation to apologise for. It's why an AGV can repeat the same 200 metres ten thousand times with a stop accuracy your best driver can't hold, and it's why the vehicle is affordable. It isn't computing the world; it's following a line.

AGV or conveyor? A fixed conveyor moves product along one frozen route. A warehouse automation AGV does the same job with two differences: it shares floor space with people, and you can reroute it by changing its instructions instead of pouring new steel. When a layout changes twice a year, that difference is the whole business case. When it hasn't changed in a decade, the conveyor often still wins on cost per move, and I'll be straight with you about that.

02 The five families

Forget vendor taxonomy. Sort the machines by how they touch the load, because that one choice drives the price, the floor requirements, the safety case, and what the vehicle can never do for you.

Towing tractors pull trains of trailers along long, steady routes, dock to production line, or warehouse to despatch. Highest tonnage per vehicle, lowest precision, and they replace the tug driver's shift, not his hands.

Unit load platforms slide under a tote, a cart or a rack pod and lift it a few centimetres. This is the family most people picture when they hear AGV, and the workhorse of modern intralogistics. Our own line sits here: six payload classes from 50 kg to 1,000 kg, the lifting versions raising the load 50 mm and stopping within ±10 mm.

Pallet trucks drive forks into a pallet on the floor. Forklift types add a mast and put the pallet onto racking. These two get confused constantly, and that confusion costs money, because a mast triples the safety case. Both belong to the pallet world, which we've covered properly in the pallet AGV and AGV forklift guide.

Assembly platforms carry a fixture, sometimes an entire vehicle body, through a line of stations. Heaviest payloads, slowest speeds, tightest stop repeatability. A different procurement process from warehouse units, honestly.

The way a vehicle engages the load decides the price, the floor, the safety case and the failure modes. Decide the family first. Everything else is configuration.

03 AGV or AMR: what the navigation decides

The line between the two blurs every year, but the practical difference hasn't moved: an AGV follows infrastructure, an AMR builds its own picture of the building and navigates that.

What follows from it, in order. An AGV is cheaper per unit and repeats its route with brutal consistency. An AMR absorbs layout changes, detours around whatever in the way, and costs more for the privilege. An AGV track degrades when floor markings wear; an AMR confidence degrades when the building gets visually ambiguous: glass walls, seasonal lighting, racks moved mid shift.

My rule after too many site visits: high frequency, fixed flow routes belong to AGV. Variable flows, shared aisles with people, layouts that change quarterly, that's AMR territory. Neither is the future of the other. They're both answers, to different questions. The full comparison, including what SLAM actually does and doesn't solve, is in our guide to autonomous mobile robots (AMR).

04 Where they earn their keep

In practice, an AGV robot warehouse deployment lives on five jobs, and they're less exotic than the case studies make them sound.

Line side feeding. Moving parts from store to assembly at the rhythm the line consumes them. The oldest application and still the largest in unit count, which is where most industrial AGV robots in the wild are working right now.

Inbound put away and cross dock. Unloading zones to storage, or straight to outbound. Finished goods transfer. Production end to despatch, often the first route anyone automates because the flow is clean and the volume is countable.

Pick station supply. Bringing stock to stationary pickers, the goods to person pattern, which pairs AGV with a picking station and, increasingly, with robotic arms. Empty container return. Nobody's favourite job, and exactly the kind of work nobody quits over, which tells you something about who's doing it right now.

Notice what's missing: picking individual items off a shelf. Vehicles move stock; they don't pick from it. When a supplier claims their AGV 'does picking', check whether they mean moving a tote to a person or actually gripping SKU. Two different products, two different price universes.

05 The numbers that matter

Forget datasheets for a minute. Four metrics decide whether an AGV deployment is working, and you can measure all four in week one.

Completed moves per hour, at peak, not average. Task completion rate, the share of dispatched missions that finish without human rescue; healthy fleets run above 98%. Uptime, measured over a month, because a vehicle that's up 99% of Tuesdays and dead every Monday isn't a 99% vehicle. And dock to dock cycle time, which quietly contains every inefficiency you own: door waits, congestion, charging detours.

Those four numbers are what AGV efficiency actually means, and together they answer the only question that matters: is the fleet doing the work of the people it replaced, plus growth? If you can't get these figures out of your vendor's software in a useful form, that's a product gap, not a reporting detail.

Which brings us to fleet software. Task assignment, traffic control, battery scheduling, integration with the WMS so orders flow in without a human pasting spreadsheets. Vendors call it fleet manager, traffic manager, AGV management system, all the same organ. Judge it as harshly as the vehicles, because a mediocre truck with good orchestration beats a brilliant truck with a spreadsheet.

06 How to choose: five steps

Heaviest unit, not average unit. Payload decides the chassis class before any other question is worth asking, and margins here are thinner than vendors imply. We keep a full band by band walkthrough in the AGV and AMR payload guide, from 50 kg totes to 1,000 kg pallets.Fixed daily loop? Tape or QR infrastructure is cheap and dead reliable. Layout that shifts? That's where SLAM earns its premium. The trade offs are laid out in our AGV navigation methods.Lowest door, narrowest aisle, steepest ramp, floor joints. Every one of these has killed a project that looked fine in the proposal deck. Slopes above about 3% need explicit engineering sign off, not a datasheet glance.Conveyor handshake, lift call, door control, WMS task feed. Every interface is engineering hours, and this is wherebudgets actually live. Ask for the interface list in writing, per system, before comparing prices.Four numbers, one division, done before the first vendor visit. The calculation below takes ten minutes and will keep you honest through every sales conversation that follows.

The formula's real value isn't the answer. It's that it drags the four numbers out into the open, and when a vendor's proposal implies a different fleet size, you'll want to know which of the four they assumed differently.

07 What it costs, and what people forget

Ranges, honestly labelled as ranges. A simple tape guided unit load platform starts in the low tens of thousands of dollars. Towing tractors and forklift types run higher. A full deployment, vehicles plus infrastructure plus software plus commissioning, typically lands somewhere between five and seven figures, depending on fleet size and how much the building fights back.

What people forget, in rough order of how often it hurts: floor condition and remediation, the safety assessment and whatever fencing or scanning it demands, WMS integration hours, spare parts and training, and the second phase expansion everyone budgets at zero because the pilot went well. I have never seen a project where the building cost nothing. Not once.

The honest counterweight: a well chosen fleet pays for itself in labour replacement, damage reduction and throughput consistency, commonly inside two years on repetitive routes. The keyword is well chosen. A mast equipped vehicle running floor loops all day is money set on fire, and the five steps above are how you avoid being that buyer.

08 FAQ What does AGV stand for?

Automated Guided Vehicle. A mobile robot that follows a defined path, carries or tows loads, and stops for people and obstacles. The 'guided' part is the defining feature: the vehicle follows infrastructure or a programmed route rather than freely interpreting its surroundings.

What's the difference between an AGV and an AMR?

Navigation. An AGV follows fixed infrastructure such as magnetic tape or QR codes, which makes it cheap and extremely repeatable. An AMR navigates by SLAM without floor markings, absorbs layout changes, and costs more. Fixed high frequency routes suit AGV; variable flows and shared spaces suit AMR.

How much does an AGV cost?

Simple tape guided unit load platforms start in the low tens of thousands of dollars per vehicle. Towing tractors and forklift types cost more. Full deployments with integration and floor work range from five to seven figures. The vehicles are rarely the biggest line item in a first project.

Do AGV need magnetic tape on the floor?

Traditional ones do, or an equivalent such as embedded wire or QR codes. Newer models navigate by SLAM with no floor infrastructure at all. Tape costs little and is extremely repeatable, but it wears, and rerouting means relaying. Choose by how often your layout actually changes, not by which technology sounds newer.

How many AGV do I need?

Multiply daily trips by cycle time in seconds, divide by productive hours times 3,600 times a realistic utilisation, usually 0.7 to 0.8, then round up. It's a rough estimate, and it's still the best ten minutes you'll spend before talking to a vendor.

Can AGV work alongside people?

Yes, with the right safety package: laser scanners, speed reduction in shared zones, and clearly marked routes. Mixed traffic works best when pedestrian flows are designed, not accidental. The vehicles stop; the discipline of keeping walkways sane is still yours.

About Us

Guangzhou Daxiang Technology Development Co., Ltd. is a technology-driven enterprise deeply committed to the field of industrial handling robots. The company specializes in the research, development, production, and sales of magnetic-guided AGVs(Automated Guided Vehicles) and laser-guided AMR(Autonomous Mobile Robots) handling robots, providing efficient and reliable intelligent material handling solutions for the global manufacturing sector.