Rafa Nadal Tennis Center Bahrain To Open At Amwaj Islands In Partnership With HARVE

MENAFN - GetNews)HARVE, a company specialising in the development and operation of hospitality and lifestyle experiences, has announced the launch of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center Bahrain at Amwaj Islands, introducing a premier destination for tennis enthusiasts in the Kingdom of Bahrain, The new center will offer a comprehensive sporting experience through state of the art facilities and training programmes based on the renowned coaching methodology developed through Rafael Nadal's professional career and coaching team.

The Center will feature six tennis courts, three padel courts, dedicated fitness and recovery facilities, a sports retail store and a café, creating an integrated destination that combines sports, wellness and contemporary lifestyle experiences.

Training programmes will be delivered under the supervision ofprofessional coaches from the Rafa Nadal Academy, enabling players of all ages and skill levels to benefit from the Academy's internationally recognized training methodology and gain access to world-class coaching standards.

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Center Bahrain, which is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2027, will form part of the Rafa Nadal Academy's international expansion, joining its network of academies and tennis centers in destinations including Mexico, Greece, Kuwait, Hong Kong, the Dominican Republic, Marbella and Egypt.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Abdulaziz Tawfeeqi, Director of HARVE, said:“The launch of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center Bahrain at Amwaj Islands marks another milestone in HARVE's vision to develop exceptional destinations and experiences that seamlessly combine sport and lifestyle. Through this Center, we aim to provide a world-class tennis experience built around a renowned training methodology, supported by advanced facilities and specialised coaching expertise, while meeting the aspirations of tennis enthusiasts in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

He added:“The Center represents a significant addition to HARVE's growing portfolio of experiences. We remain committed to introducing internationally recognized concepts to Bahrain and creating vibrant destinations where visitors, athletesand families can enjoy integrated sports, leisure and lifestyle experiences.”

For his part, Joan Suasi, Managing Director of International Expansion at the Rafa Nadal Academy, welcomed the announcement:“We are delighted to expand the Rafa Nadal Academy's presence in the region with the opening of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center Bahrain in Amwaj Islands. Bahrain is an important addition to our international network, and we are excited to work alongside HARVE to bring our training methodology, technical expertise and approach to player development to the country. We look forward to contributing to the growth of tennis in Bahrain, supporting local talent and offering players an experience that reflects the standards and philosophy of the Rafa Nadal Academy.”

He added:“This partnership reflects our shared ambition to create a high-quality tennis environment that serves players of different ages and levels. Through the Center, we look forward to contributing to the growth of tennis in Bahrain, supporting the development of local talent and offering players an experience that reflects the standards and philosophy of Rafa Nadal Academy.” The launch of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center Bahrain at Amwaj Islands forms part of HARVE's broader strategy to expand its portfolio across sport, leisure and lifestyle sectors while bringing world-class concepts and experiences to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About HARVE:

HARVE is a company specialising in the development and operation of food and beverage, hospitality and lifestyle experiences. Launched by Infracorp as part of its strategic investment in the lifestyle sector, HARVE focuses on delivering innovative concepts that combine modern technologies with industry-leading operational practices to enhance efficiency and elevate service quality.

The company manages a diverse portfolio of international brands and continues to develop integrated destinations and experiences that respond to the expectations of modern markets and enhance the value of the hospitality and leisure sector across the region.

About the Rafa Nadal Academy:

Located in Manacor, Mallorca, the Rafa Nadal Academy combines tennis training with academic education in an international environment. Founded by Rafa Nadal in 2016, the Academy applies a training methodology developed from his experience and that of his coaching team, with a strong focus on values such as effort, respect, humility and commitment. Its programmes cater to junior and adult players of all levels, supported by world-class sports facilities and a multidisciplinary team. Through its international network of academies and Rafa Nadal Tennis Centers, it brings its methodology and philosophy to players around the world.