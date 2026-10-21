More French Demos Loom As Union Calls General Strike For November 5

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

PARIS, Oct 22 (NNN-dpa) -- A major French trade union has called for a general strike on November 5 amid ongoing social protests, saying the country is in a deep crisis with conditions worsening for most of the population, reported German news agency dpa.

Living costs are high, wages are stagnating, many people live in precarious conditions and young people lack prospects, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Unions had already called for peaceful nationwide demonstrations on November 5.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, CGT chief Sophie Binet called for the minimum wage to be raised by 10 per cent, prices for fuel and essential goods to be frozen, and more support for companies facing layoffs.

Binet also called for cuts to social spending to be reversed in the budget for next year, which is due to be debated. "The anger among young people, employees and pensioners is enormous. Decisive and immediate measures are needed to respond to it," Binet said, addressing the prime minister.

Binet said union members would also take part in demonstrations planned for this Saturday, accompanying and securing marches in their red high-visibility vests where possible.

Last Saturday, nationwide rallies in France turned violent, resulting in riots, arson and looting.

--NNN-dpa