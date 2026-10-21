Pulse Seismic Inc. Reports Q3 2026 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the“Company”) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying notes and MD&A are being filed on SEDAR+ ( ) and will be available on Pulse's website at . Today, Pulse's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01875 per common share. The total of the dividend will be approximately $951,000 based on Pulse's 50,708,857 common shares outstanding as of October 21, 2026, to be paid on November 18, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 4, 2026. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pulse's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax. "Our third quarter results demonstrate the strength of Pulse's business model and the value of our strategically positioned seismic data library," stated Pamela Wicks, Pulse's President and CEO. "Revenue of $17.3 million in the quarter drove shareholder free cash flow of $11.5 million, highlighting our ability to convert licensing activity into meaningful cash flow. Improving industry fundamentals support ongoing demand for high-quality seismic in prolific areas of oil and gas development. With a debt-free balance sheet, strong liquidity and a continued focus on capital discipline, Pulse is well positioned to leverage its assets and capitalize on opportunities to deliver value to shareholders," concluded Wicks. “As disclosed in August, the Company appointed Pamela Wicks as Pulse's President and Chief Executive Officer. I am excited about the management change at Pulse. The Board and I have high conviction in the potential value to be realized through the active management of our seismic data library, which was acquired over decades at a historical cost of over $500 million,” added Robert Robotti, Pulse Board Chair. HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $17.3 million, as compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2025. Total revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was $22.8 million, as compared to $44.5 million last year.



EBITDA(a) for the third quarter of 2026 was $14.7 million ($0.29 per share basic and diluted), compared to $744,000 ($0.01 per share basic and diluted) for the same period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, EBITDA(a)was $15.3 million as compared to $36.0 million for the same period last year. The significant increase in EBITDA over the sequential quarter is due to strong revenue activity realized in the third quarter of 2026 combined with the Company's disciplined cost structure and ability to effectively manage periods of revenue fluctuations.



Shareholder free cash flow(a) was $11.5 million ($0.23 per share basic and diluted) in the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $571,000 ($0.01 per share basic and diluted) for the same period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, shareholder free cash flow(a) was $12.5 million ($0.25 per share basic and diluted) compared to $27.7 million ($0.55 per share basic and diluted) for the same period in 2025.



In the third quarter of 2026, the Company generated net earnings of $11.4 million ($0.22 per share basic and diluted), as compared to a net loss of $1.5 million ($0.03 per share basic and diluted) for the same period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, net earnings were $11.5 million ($0.23 per share basic and diluted) compared to $21.4 million ($0.42 per share basic and diluted) for the same period last year.



At September 30, 2026, the Company exited the third quarter of 2026 with $20.9 million of positive working capital, including $8.7 million of cash. The Company also had $5.0 million of available liquidity on its credit facility.

Total dividends declared and paid in the third quarter of 2026 was $951,000 ($0.01875 per share). For the first nine months of 2026, total dividends declared and paid was $7.9 million ($0.15500 per share). This includes three regular quarterly dividends and one special dividend.



SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, Year ended

December 31, (Thousands of dollars except per share data, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 numbers of shares and kilometres of seismic data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Revenue 17,308 3,416 22,765 44,491 51,090 Amortization of seismic data library 8 2,225 400 6,674 8,898 Net (loss) earnings 11,354 (1,500 ) 11,549 21,440 23,119 Per share basic and diluted 0.22 (0.03 ) 0.23 0.42 0.46 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities 1,286 1,271 (3,050 ) 30,429 35,204 Per share basic and diluted 0.03 0.03 (0.06 ) 0.60 0.69 EBITDA (a) 14,747 744 15,290 36,030 40,847 Per share basic and diluted (a) 0.29 0.01 0.30 0.71 0.80 Shareholder free cash flow (a) 11,485 571 12,545 27,723 31,596 Per share basic and diluted (a) 0.23 0.01 0.25 0.55 0.62 Dividends Regular dividends declared 951 889 2,790 2,537 3,425 Special dividends declared - 10,151 5,071 20,318 20,318 Total dividends declared 951 11,040 7,861 22,855 23,743 Normal course issuer bid Number of shares purchased and cancelled 6,000 - 6,000 80,600 120,800 Cost of shares purchased and cancelled 17 - 17 197 309 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 50,712,216 50,755,057 50,713,967 50,781,655 50,770,625 Shares outstanding at period-end 50,708,857 50,755,057 50,714,857 Seismic library 2D in kilometres 829,207 829,207 829,207 3D in square kilometres 65,310 65,310 65,310 FINANCIAL POSITION

September 30, September 30, December 31, (Thousands of dollars except working capital ratio) 2026 2025 2025 Working capital 20,869 14,001 16,792 Working capital ratio 4.8:1 3.8:1 4.9:1 Cash and cash equivalents 8,685 16,068 19,746 Total assets 27,052 22,796 22,732 Trailing 12-month (TTM) EBITDA (b) 20,107 39,815 40,847 Shareholders' equity 20,954 16,637 17,316

(a) The Company's continuous disclosure documents provide discussion and analysis of“EBITDA”,“EBITDA per share”,“shareholder free cash flow” and“shareholder free cash flow per share”. These financial measures do not have standard definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures because management, investors, analysts and others use them as measures of the Company's financial performance. The Company's definition of EBITDA is cash available for interest payments, cash taxes, repayment of debt, purchase of its shares, discretionary capital expenditures and the payment of dividends, and is calculated as earnings or loss from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company believes EBITDA assists investors in comparing Pulse's results on a consistent basis without regard to non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending on accounting methods or non-operating factors such as historical cost. EBITDA per share is defined as EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period. Shareholder free cash flow further refines the calculation of capital available to invest in growing the Company's 2D and 3D seismic data library, to repay debt, to purchase its common shares and to pay dividends by deducting non-discretionary expenditures from EBITDA. Non-discretionary expenditures are defined as non-cash expenses, debt financing costs (net of deferred financing expenses amortized in the current period), net restructuring costs and current tax provisions. Shareholder free cash flow per share is defined as shareholder free cash flow divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined, calculated and reconciled to the nearest GAAP financial measures in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

(b) TTM EBITDA is defined as the sum of EBITDA generated over the previous 12 months and is used to provide a comparable annualized measure. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined, calculated and reconciled to the nearest GAAP financial measures in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

CORPRATE OUTLOOK AND BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Pulse's business and financial outlook is shaped by industry conditions and regulatory developments that have materially improved the investment environment for Canadian oil and gas exploration and production. Recent infrastructure capacity additions, accelerating upstream activity, and strengthened federal policy support suggest improving near-term demand for the Company's subsurface seismic data assets.

Positive Industry Indicators

Several developments support increased E&P capital deployment and exploration activity:



Land market activity: Alberta land sales in the first nine months of 2026 reached $224.5 million, representing a 14% increase from $197.2 million in the prior year, reflecting renewed producer confidence and capital allocation to exploration.

Drilling acceleration: Drilling activity has outpaced 2026 forecasts, with the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors reporting very strong year-to-date activity driven by higher oil prices and increased capital expenditures on exploration and production. The Association now expects its initial December 2025 forecast of 5,709 wells to be exceeded during the fourth quarter.

Infrastructure capacity expansion: Two significant developments address historical production constraints:



The TMX pipeline reached its full 890,000 bpd capacity by Q2 2026, reflecting sustained demand for Canadian crude.

TC Energy's Coastal GasLink Phase 2 pipeline was approved in September 2026 and will double pipeline capacity to transport natural gas from northern British Columbia to LNG Canada's liquefaction facility in Kitimat.

LNG sector growth: LNG Canada has been operational for over a year and reached full capacity through 2026, contributing to expanded Canadian energy exports. The facility has announced phase 2 approval, adding 12 million metric tons per year of offtake capacity. The approved Ksi Lisims LNG development in coastal British Columbia will add an additional 12 million mt/year of export capacity, positioning Canada as a larger global LNG supplier and supporting longer-term investment returns to the exploration sector. M&A acceleration: Industry M&A activity in 2026 is significantly outpacing forecasts. Early year estimates projected $15 billion; by the end of Q3, activity had already doubled this amount with continued momentum expected through year-end. This suggests heightened strategic consolidation and capital redeployment within the sector.



Improved Policy Environment

Federal government support for energy infrastructure has accelerated:



The Building Canada Act (2025) established a streamlined regulatory review process for designated national interest projects. On October 1, 2026, the government designated the Pacific Link Pipeline as Canada's first project under this framework. Pacific Link will add up to 1 million barrels per day of oil export capacity via a West Coast deepwater port, reducing Canada's dependence on U.S.-bound pipeline capacity and enabling access to higher-value Asian markets. The inaugural Canada Investment Summit (September 2026) convened approximately 300 institutional investors collectively managing over $120 trillion in assets, signaling heightened international capital interest in Canadian energy infrastructure and nation-building projects.



Outlook

The convergence of improved policy certainty, removal of infrastructure bottlenecks, accelerating upstream activity indicators, and mobilized global capital provides a materially more supportive environment for exploration and development spending in Western Canada. Increased E&P activity and production expansion projects typically drive demand for subsurface seismic data to inform drilling programs, development planning, and reserves estimation.

The Company continues to monitor significant factors that could affect the business, including global geopolitical tensions, U.S.-Canada trade policy developments, and instability in the Middle East. Commodity price volatility, potential delays in major project timelines, and discretionary procurement decisions by E&P customers could materially impact exploration spending and demand for seismic data services. Additionally, long-cycle project investment decisions may not advance as anticipated.

Strategic Position

Pulse is well-positioned to benefit from this improved environment through a strong balance sheet with no debt, experienced management, and a disciplined low-cost operating model. These fundamentals, combined with high EBITDA leverage to revenue growth and prudent capital management, enable the Company to pursue strategic opportunities and deliver consistent shareholder returns.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada's oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

For further information, please contact:

Pamela Wicks, President and CEO

Tel.: 403-237-5559

Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559

E-mail: ....

Please visit our website at

This document contains information that constitutes“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“forecast”,“target”,“project”,“guidance”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook.

The Outlook section herein contain forward-looking information which includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding:



The outlook of the Company for the year ahead, including future operating costs and expected revenues;

Recent events on the political, economic, regulatory, and legal fronts affecting the industry's medium- to longer-term prospects, including progression and completion of contemplated pipeline projects;

The Company's capital resources and sufficiency thereof to finance future operations, meet its obligations associated with financial liabilities and carry out the necessary capital expenditures through 2026;

Pulse's capital allocation strategy;

Pulse's dividend policy;

Oil and natural gas prices and forecast trends;

Oil and natural gas drilling activity and land sales activity;

Oil and natural gas company capital budgets;

Future demand for seismic data;

Future seismic data sales;

Pulse's business and growth strategy; and Other expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions, results and performance, as they relate to the Company or to the oil and natural gas industry as a whole



By its very nature, forward-looking information involves inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Pulse does not publish specific financial goals or otherwise provide guidance, due to the inherently poor visibility of seismic revenue. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations and anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking information.

These factors include, but are not limited to:



Uncertainty of the timing and volume of data sales;

Volatility of oil and natural gas prices;

Risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry in general;

The Company's ability to access external sources of debt and equity capital;

Credit, liquidity and commodity price risks;

The demand for seismic data;

The pricing of data library licence sales;

Cybersecurity;

Relicensing (change-of-control) fees and partner copy sales;

Environmental, health and safety risks;

Federal and provincial government laws and regulations, including those pertaining to taxation, royalty rates, environmental protection, public health and safety;

Competition and the regulation thereof;

Dependence on key management, operations and marketing personnel;

The loss of seismic data;

Protection of intellectual property rights;

The introduction of new products; and Climate change.



Pulse cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. Additional information on these risks and other factors which could affect the Company's operations and financial results is included under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent annual information form, and in the Company's most recent audited annual financial statements, most recent MD&A, management information circular, quarterly reports, material change reports and news releases. Copies of the Company's public filings are available on SEDAR+ at.

When relying on forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Pulse, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this document is provided as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, except as required by law. The forward-looking information in this document is provided for the limited purpose of enabling current and potential investors to evaluate an investment in Pulse. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information may not be appropriate, and should not be used, for other purposes.

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