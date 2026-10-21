Govinda Celebrates Dussehra At Jagannath Temple, Offers Prayers For His Children

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Superstar Govinda was seen visiting the revered Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Offering prayers and seeking blessings for his children, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to worship at the sacred shrine.

Speaking to the media during his visit, Govinda said he felt blessed to be able to offer prayers and also extended his wishes to the local community and fellow artists.

“Today, God blessed me that I was able to pray and worship here. I thank the people of this land, the community associated with it and the artists here. May God bless our kids also the way he has blessed us. Har Har Mahadev,” the actor said.

Govinda's temple visit comes at a time when the actor has been in the news over the past few months, mostly due to reports surrounding his personal life and his marriage to wife Sunita Ahuja.

The couple, who married in 1987, have been at the centre of attention, mostly for the reports of marital discord and allegations of an alleged extramarital relationship involving Govinda and his 'Roopa' co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Sunita has spoken publicly about her concerns over Govinda's growing closeness with the actress, questioning their frequent appearances together and the significant age difference between them.

On one occasion, she referred to Govinda as the actress'“sugar daddy” in a sarcastic remark while criticising the situation.

Govinda then responded to Sunita's comments, via a video, asking her to“stay within limits” and alleging that her remarks were affecting his reputation and the business prospects of his comeback film. He also defended his decision to work with younger co-stars, pointing out that actors across generations have collaborated with younger artistes.

The controversy was fuelled after reports emerged that Sunita had filed a divorce petition in December 2024, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. In August 2026, Govinda's manager confirmed that she had withdrawn the petition.

–IANS

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