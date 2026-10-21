Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 22: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|22kt Gold
|24kt Gold
|Silver (1kg)
|New Delhi
|Rs 13,404
|Rs 14,622
|Rs 2,29,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 13,389
|Rs 14,607
|Rs 2,29,900
|Chennai
|Rs 13,389
|Rs 14,607
|Rs 2,29,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 13,389
|Rs 14,607
|Rs 2,29,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 13,389
|Rs 14,607
|Rs 2,29,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 13,389
|Rs 14,607
|Rs 2,29,900
Key Buyer Checklist Before Purchasing Precious Metals
To ensure transparency and protect your purchase, financial experts recommend following these essential steps before buying gold or silver:
Verify Purity Standards: Always opt for BIS-hallmarked gold to guarantee correct karat purity (e.g., 24K, 22K, or 18K).
Confirm Live Rates: Check the prevailing spot rate with trusted local jewelers on the day of purchase, as prices adjust throughout trading hours.
Inspect the Itemized Bill: Demand a detailed invoice clearly breaking down: The base cost of the metal by weight, Applicable making/designing charges, and Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Understand Silver Dynamics: Unlike gold, silver prices are influenced by both investment demand and industrial usage (such as electronics and green technologies), leading to distinct price movement patterns.
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